F1 2019 Patch 1.22 Notes: Bug fixes & updates to safety car, leagues & more

Formula One fans may be anxiously awaiting the start of the new season, but F1 2019 gamers are still flying round the track.

Codemasters are hard at work on F1 2020, which we expect to hit the shelves sometime in June, but that doesn't mean they have abandoned F1 2019.

A new patch is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One today.

We have all the notes for it. Keep reading to find out what is coming!

There are a lot of general fixes here, as with any patch.

Gameplay fixes

WHEEL-TO-WHEEL: F1 2019 has created some excellent racing for fans

The main in-game changes are minimal, but fairly crucial.

Players can now see their speedtrap results in practice sessions, letting you know how quick you are and giving you that benchmark number to work from.

You will also be able to see if you are serving a penalty during a pitstop. The front wing damage threshold for replacement in practice and qualifying has been reduced. This means your pit crew will swap your nose to give you the best chance of setting a fast time.

Options, menus, & settings

SHUT UP JEFF: It doesn't matter what car you're in, the engineer can be a pain

The radio language option has returned to the advanced audio options screen, letting you sort communications with Jeff.

Patch 1.22 has addressed an issue where the camera would reset when the game was started, and also a problem of the safety car appearing in one-shot qualifying in online sessions.

Users will now be notified of their progress through a championship on the loading screen, while the maximum Vehicle Reflections setting has been reduced from ‘Ultra High’ to ‘High’ for stability.

Leagues

CLOSE FIGHT: This patch corrects issues in league racing

There are few fixes for the Online Leagues too.

Patch 1.22 has addressed an issue where users could not submit results if they didn’t enter qualifying 2 or 3 with saving between sessions enabled.

It has fixed the problem of a scheduled league becoming stuck in an old event, as well as the issue where a league could become stuck if abandoning a practice or qualifying session with saving between sessions enabled.