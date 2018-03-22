F1 2018: Top five memorable moments from Melbourne

(Photo credit: Jan Mark Holzer)

Melbourne has been playing host to F1's opening first race for some 20 years now (2006 and 2010 the only exceptions). While the narrow streets of Albert Park do not always deliver the most entertaining races, there have been more than a few spectacular moments at the Australian Grand Prix over the years.

With lights out just a few days away, RealSport looks at five of the most memorable moments from Albert Park.

Martin Brundle's flight at turn three

Spectacular crashes are rare in modern Formula One but Melbourne has seen a few through the years. Spectacular crashes that people walk away from unscathed are even rarer, so when Martin Brundle hit the back of David Coultard's McLaren in the breaking zone of Turn Three in 1996 and went flying upside down toward the gravel trap, many people feared the worst.

His Jordan was a mess of broken suspension and ruined body work, but somehow Brundle heaved himself out and not only walked away from the wreck but jumped into the spare car to rejoin the race. It was truly a remarkable moment.