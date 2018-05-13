F1 2018 Spanish Grand Prix Review: Normal service resumed as Hamilton extends championship lead

(Image source: Reuters/Albert Gea)

Two weeks ago, the Baku street circuit further cemented its reputation as a fan's favourite by delivering another incident-packed race. With the action heading to Europe (and back to the scene of winter testing) it was up to the Spanish Grand Prix to follow that spectacle. The race would also act as a gauge of where each team is at following the first updates of the season.

Mercedes locked out the front row, but the Ferraris and Red Bulls were hoping to get amongst them as the lights went out in Barcelona.

Hamilton defended his lead but Sebastian Vettel split the Mercedes into Turn One. Further down the field, there was plenty of action as Romain Grosjean spun at Turn Three, tried to re-enter the track but took out both the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg and Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly. All three suffered extensive damage and were out of the race.