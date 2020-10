(Reuters/Albert Gea)

The 'Whoops' Award

Formula 1 races are very important for a country. In Russia and Bahrain, they are used to make political statements. In Monaco, it shuts down the entire country. In Azerbaijan, the race advertises the country worldwide. Millions of pounds, dollars, euros or pesos can be spent on hosting just one race weekend, so it's important to at least have your country's name spelled correctly on the pit lane Hashtag.