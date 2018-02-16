header decal
16 Feb 2018

F1 2018: Haas the first to reveal 2018 challenger

We get our first look at F1, 2018-style, as Haas pulled a shock reveal on social media.

Haasurprise!

(Image credit: Morio)

Haas were the first team to reveal their 2018 Formula 1 car, the VF-18, releasing a series of rendered images and a video on Wednesday. The American team had previously declined to advertise their launch date, so the surprise release of the images via social media was a welcome one for those of us eager to get our teeth into a new season of Formula 1.

By virtue of being the first team to launch their car, Haas also gave us the first look at how the teams will integrate the halo cockpit protection system into their 2018 designs.

﻿

