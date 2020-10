(REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Our F1 drivers' assessment continues with a look at the Force India pairing.

In 2017, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon were one of the most exciting driver duos on the grid. Neither shy of internal team rivalries, both did not leave much room for the other as they competed hard and frequently made contact. Ocon even accused Perez (via Twitter) of trying to kill him after a very heated race in Spa.