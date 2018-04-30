F1 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Weekend Awards

(Photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI)

Driver of the weekend

Sergio Perez's third place finish saw him become the most successful Mexican in F1 history in terms of podiums in his uncompetitive Force India, Lance Stroll picked up Williams' first points this season in eighth while Carlos Sainz got an excellent fifth in the Renault. All contenders but none of those pick up this award which instead goes to Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver had an awesome weekend in Formula 2 last year in Baku, finishing first and second in the two races, but nobody saw this coming.

The Sauber is well-documented as being one of Formula 1's slowest cars but that didn't stop the Ferrari youngster from bringing home his racer in sixth place. Those eight points are huge for the Swiss team and mark their best finish since Australia in 2015. Not only that, but Leclerc is now on the board with his first points in his debut F1 season. It'll be his first of many if he keeps up this form.