header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

F1

06 Dec 2017

F1 2017: 5 worst driver performances

F1 2017: 5 worst driver performances

Every driver has a bad day at the track, but some have worse than others...

Jump To

(Photo credit: lmankram7)

Some of these drives had huge implications on teams, careers or in the championship. Which driver's performances stand out above all the others? Is it all backmarkers on the list, or do the big dogs make huge mistakes as well?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy