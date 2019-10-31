Codemasters extend F1 game partnership

The British racing game developers have been producing the official Formula 1 game since 2009, with F1 2019 arguably being their best offering yet.

With fans still loving the game even months after release and as the F1 season winds to a close, it comes as a relief to everyone that the future of F1 games is in good hands.

F1 & Codemasters together until 2025

SIDE BY SIDE: Codies have produced the best racing games around

Today Codemasters have announced a extension to its contract with Formula One Management for exclusive video game rights for the FIA Formula One World Championship (aka F1) franchise from 2021 until 2025, with a further option for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

This is the longest extension in the history of F1 & Codemasters' relationship, representing the high level of trust created by the global success of the game in recent years and the shared vision the two sides have.

F1 2019 has been shortlisted across several categories in both the 2019 TIGA Awards and The Golden Joysticks. F1 Mobile Racing, which debuted in 2018, has over 12 million installs and went to number one in the Racing category in 150 countries.

“We are delighted to be extending our long-term partnership with the pinnacle of motorsport,” said Frank Sagnier, Chief Executive Officer at Codemasters. “Both the sport and game franchise are going from strength to strength and the arrival of new platforms, business models and territories, combined with the rapid growth of the F1 Esports Series, give us a springboard to even greater success.

"I’d like to thank the team for the incredible hard work they have put into this franchise over the last ten years, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate to surprise and delight our current players and bring new fans to the exciting world of Formula 1.”

Continued innovation

POETRY IN MOTION: Codemasters have always created beautiful cars

Codemasters have done an amazing job over the last 10 years in bringing F1 to the homes of millions. With ever-changing regulations and the addition of KERS, ERS, and DRS to the cars over the recent years, Codemasters have shown an ability to add functionality to the game in a user-friendly way while maintaining an extremely playable game for beginners and veterans alike.

With potentially massive regulation changes coming to the sport in 2021 to help reduce dirty air and aerodynamic wake, the future of F1 games is in remarkably safe hands. Codemasters handled both the 2014 turbo-hybrid introduction and the 2017 aerodynamic changes incredibly well, so everyone in the F1 gaming community trusts them to steer the ship through 2021 and beyond.