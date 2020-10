(Photo credit: Rob Alter)

Under scintillating lights and in splendid settings, the brilliant Yas Marina Circuit unfolded a gripping finale to the 2017 season, aced by the cool Valtteri Bottas.

As the Finn kept Lewis Hamilton's charge at bay, with the Brit constantly threatening to spoil Valtteri's party, there were memorable duels and brilliant defending further down the field.

So what were the five lessons we learned from 2017's finale in Abu Dhabi?