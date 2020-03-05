Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Trailer, Plot, Location, Consoles, Next-Gen & Everything else you need to know

Bethesda's commitments to Fallout 76 and the development of Starfield in recent years has slowed development on the Elder Scrolls 6.

That said, the game is in development, only it's a long way off from completion.

Bethesda's showcase at E3 2019 was the first time we heard anything about the game for a while, and considering the wait, the trailer was pretty underwhelming.

Despite the evasive nature of the trailer, a series of rumours about the location of the 6th instalment have been circulating in recent weeks.

We have gathered all news and rumours regarding The Elder Scrolls sequel, so bookmark this piece and check back in for the updates.

Release date

When asked about Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield at a PAX East Panel in March, Bethesda’s director and executive producer Todd Howard said it is “going to be a long time” before we get to see either of the highly anticipated titles.

EPIC - We still have some time before we can get our hands on the game

Based on this quote, I wouldn’t expect to be playing The Elder Scrolls 6 any time soon. We don’t have a full title for the game, a year in which it will be released or what consoles the game will be playable on! However, with Skyrim being available on both Xbox and PlayStation, as well as receiving a Switch release, you can expect to play it on your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Confirmation from Bethesda that they will be renewing the series is good enough news - for now.

Where will it be set?

In an interview with Eurogamer, Todd Howard confirmed that the team had settled on the location - but he wouldn’t give anything away.

A map featuring the Empire of Tamriel

We’re willing to bet that, just like the rest of the titles in the series, Elder Scrolls 6 is going to be set in the continent of Tamriel (the map of which is above).

READ MORE: The Elder Scrolls 6 Theories: Bethesda’s leaked memo hints at a new location

For a more thorough understanding of where The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set, check out our other piece focusing on the most convincing fan theories here.

E3 2019 Teaser Trailer

It's hard to take much from the short E3 clip released for the game, but on first impression the background scenery looks a lot more like Valenwood or Elsweyr than Black Marsh.

The teaser trailer doesn't give much away, but this scenery could be in one of few places in Tamriel

We have a whole piece dedicated to the leaked Bethesda memo that hints at the upcoming game's unconfirmed location. Check it out here.

News and rumours

READ MORE: Three things that need to feature in Elder Scrolls 6

Storytelling

In an interview with Gamespot, Todd Howard said that Bethesda was looking into how the video game publisher tells stories in its games.

SKYRIM - Building your homestead was one of the best parts of the game! (if you were afraid of combat)

With Skyrim leaving things more to the player’s vision, and Fallout guiding the player through a more rigid story, the studio is looking to “tell a better story in an open world” by creating a balance between the two styles.

Building

Skyrim introduced the idea of building and maintaining a homestead with the Hearthfire DLC, which we hope will be improved on in the next Elder Scrolls title.

Building is also a key element of the Fallout series - as Bethesda have all the processes in place to implement this in-game there shouldn't be any reason why building could be a really impressive feature of Elder Scrolls 6!

This feature would fit in particularly well with the alleged Valenwood setting, as it could see players adapting to the wilderness in imaginative ways.

VR

The fact that Bethesda released a full VR experience for Skyrim means that we could see the same experience return for Elder Scrolls 6.

VR - We need this as a staple feature on the new game!

What else would we like to see?

The remastered edition of Skyrim showed the gaming community how far things have come, visually, since the game was first released.

For this reason, we expect any title that follows to be of that standard, if not much better - but that all depends on when the game will launch.

READ MORE: Three things that Bethesda need to include in The Elder Scrolls 6

We also expect to see a brand new game engine, as Bethesda designed a brand new one for Skyrim back in 2011.

Bookmark this piece so that you can access new information as we receive it.