EA introduced women into Ultimate Team for the first time in FC 24, which is a revelation in the gaming world, allowing both men's and women's footballers to play in teams together, but are EA really maximising the potential of this incredible new world of women's football in their game?

Women in Ultimate Team is flawed

EA has added female players, teams, and leagues to Ultimate Team for the first time in its history, and this is a huge step in the right direction for EA and the future of women's football.

Footballers have become more popular since the release of the game which can only be a good thing for the women's game, however, we believe that EA has missed a trick with implementing women into Ultimate Team, and here is why.

Chemistry System

When EA announced that they would be bringing female footballers into UT, the question on everyone's lips was how would the chemistry work.

Women's players from the same league automatically gain chemistry, and they also get chemistry with players from the same team and the same nation.

This is all well and good, but this means we can only really use the women's players from Barcelona, as they are the best, and have the most links, and players from nations that aren't as popular are not being used.

We are missing out on some hidden gems in Ultimate Team, which we simply just can't fit into our teams.

click to enlarge + 3 Racheal Kundananji

Take Racheal Kundananji for example, a Zambian ST who plays for Madrid CFF. She has an incredible card, at 83-rated, she has 91 pace, 82 shooting, 83 dribbling, and 87 physical, which is simply unbelievable. But other than her teammate Grace Chanda, who has a slightly less impressive card, she doesn't have any links in Ultimate Team.

Chemistry solution

We think that the best way to fix this would be to have the women's leagues gain chemistry with the respective men's leagues from the country. For example, the Premier League and WSL have chemistry links rather than just the clubs.

click to enlarge + 3 Sam Kerr

This allows for even more variety when squad building, making unique teams more possible and giving a better scope for players that we can use in Ultimate Team.

More women in TOTW

We have now been given two additions of Team of the Week in Ultimate Team, since the release of the game, and out of the 36 players included in TOTW 1, and TOTW 2, we have seen two women's informs!

This simply needs to be more, and we believe that there should be at least three women's players included in each Team of the Week in the future!

Sakina Karchaoui's addition in the first of the weekly promos was a huge hit was FC 24 fans, and she still sells for 200k coins, making her one of the best LBs in the game.

click to enlarge + 3 Sakina Karchaoui

EA has to make a change

Women in Ultimate Team have been a fantastic addition to EA FC 24, and we can't wait to see what else is in store now that we have access to both sides of the footballing world.

However, EA has a few teething problems that could be changed to integrate these new players into our teams.

Saying that this is the debut season for female players joining the game mode, so there is time for things to be ironed out!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.