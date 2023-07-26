Will Sofyan Amrabat be in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 is rapidly approaching with the culmination of FIFA 23, and the final promo, FUTTIES, is well underway.

We are becoming increasingly excited about the upcoming release of EA FC 24, having witnessed a comprehensive reveal and an in-depth exploration of the game, with more information to be released shortly. EA FC 24 promises to be the most authentic and dynamic football game to date.

As the launch of the new title draws nearer, more questions are surfacing. One topic that has sparked discussions is whether Sofyan Amrabat will feature in EA FC 24.

Sofyan Amrabat

Yes, Sofyan Amrabat will be in EA FC 24, we are unsure if he will still be playing for Fiorentina with recent links for a move to Manchester United however, he will remain in the game.

Recent reports suggest that Amrabat has agreed terms with Manchester United, while United has also reached an agreement with Fiorentina to pay a fee of around £21 million. A bargain for a midfielder as talented at Amrabat.

Amrabat has always been a consistent performer in Serie A, however, it wasn't until the FIFA World Cup 2022 that the world saw his talent. He helped Morocco reach fourth place in the tournament which was a huge achievement for the African side.

Ambrabat is currently a 76-rated CDM in FIFA 23, with decent stats he is not a bad player.

However, we predict that Amrabat will have a big upgrade going into EA FC 24 after a successful World Cup campaign and club campaign, helping Fiorentina reach the finals of the conference league.

click to enlarge + 3 Amrabat predicted rating and stats in EA FC 24!

We predict that Amrabat will be 80 rated in EA FC 24 with very well-rounded stats and a good starter card to use in EA FC 24.

If Amrabat makes a move to Manchester United this card has the potential to be one of the best after a couple of upgrades!

