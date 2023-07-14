Official information has finally arrived for EA Sports FC 24 and one section of the community is scrambling for a golden piece of information.

For some time, the Pro Clubs community has become disgruntled due to a lack of transparency and omission of major features.

Following omissions from cross-play compatibility last year, Pro Clubs fans fumed and launched a scathing social media campaign.

Are things any different this year? Check below to find out the answer.

Will Pro Clubs have cross-play in EA Sports FC 24?

Good news Pro Clubs fans, cross-play compatibility is finally coming to Pro Clubs in EA Sports FC 24.

As confirmed by EA themselves, one of the main new features for EA Sports FC 24 is the inclusion of Pro Clubs in all cross-play compatibility.

This means that you can create a new club and play with your mates despite differences in console/platform.

Xbox and PS5 players can all connect in perfect harmony. Or, seeing as it is still Pro Clubs, Xbox and PS5 players can connect in general frustration following many missed chances.

Implementing cross-play into Pro Clubs is the first sign that EA is listening and will go a long way to repairing the trust between themselves and certain areas of the FC24 community.

Cross-play is set to feature more than ever in EA Sports FC 24 and Pro Clubs fans can breathe easily that their favourite mode is finally included on that list.

EA Sports FC 24 crossplay

EA has finally revealed information regarding cross-play in EA Sports FC 24.

It isn't just Pro Clubs that will be receiving cross-play love in FC24, with all other major modes set to feature it in some capacity.

Cross-play will be present in pretty much all the game modes, which is something fans had been asking for years.

Last year's game allowed players on PS4 & Xbox One to link up, while PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players were joined up in a separate pool. This covered modes like Ultimate Team, Online Seasons, and Online Friendlies.

Cross-generational crossplay was only available in 1v1 modes in FIFA 23.

Having been successfully implemented last year, EA has decided to take the next step and bring cross-play to many other game modes.

