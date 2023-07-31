Will EA FC 24 Have the Saudi Pro League: List of new players & predicted ratings

As EA FC 24 approaches closer and closer, deep dives and pitch notes continue to be released getting EA FC fans excited about the new title.

As we approach the new title, EA FC fans are continuing to debate about predicted EA FC 24 ratings, new players, and new clubs that will be in the game.

This summer has been a busy one for the Saudi Pro League as they look to purchase all of Europe's top players.

Will the Saudi Pro league be in EA FC 24 and which players will be new in this league? Let's dive right into it!

Will the Saudi Pro League be in EA FC 24?

The Saudi Pro League will be in EA FC 24, the league has always been a part of FIFA's past and will continue to be in EA's new title of EA FC 24.

The league is at an all-time high for excitement as many players continue to move over to the Saudi League, we can predict many of EA FC 24's TOTW to be filled with Saudi league players.

Top 20 players in the Saudi Pro League

Top stars have been moving to the Saudi Pro League all summer and it does not seem to be slowing down.

Here is the top 20 players that currently play in the Saudi Pro League:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Riyad Mahrez

Allan Saint-Maximin

Malcom

Ruben Neves

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Kalidou Koulibaly

Mercelo Brozovic

N'Golo Kante

Jota

Roberto Firmino

Jordan Henderson

Seko Fofana

Moussa Dembele

Edouard Mendy

Alex Telles

Jack Hendry

Grzegorz Krychowiak

Jason Denayer

Top 10 predicted ratings

Big-money signings have been made in the Saudi Pro League, attracting some of the world's greatest players. The league will be an exciting one for EA FC 24 especially as more players look to join the league.

Here is our top 10 prediction for EA FC 24 ratings:

Karim Benzema (91 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (88 OVR)

Riyad Mahrez (87 OVR)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87)

N'Golo Kante (86 OVR)

Kalidou Koulibaly (86 OVR)

Marcelo Brozovic (85 OVR)

Malcom (83 OVR)

Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

Saint-Maximin (81 OVR)

Next big Saudi transfer?

Sadio Mane

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is set to make a move to Al Nassr joining Ronaldo in attack. Liverpool will receive £24 million for the player while Mane will receive £34 million tax-free salary.

Sadio Mane is currently 89 rated in EA FC 24, however, we predict that he receives a downgrade in EA FC 24 down to 88 rated.

Which clubs are in the Saudi Pro League?

Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab

Al-Taawoun

Al Fateh

Ettifaq

Damac

Al-Ta'ee

Al-Raed

Al Feiha

Abha

Al-Wehda

Al-Khaleej

Al-Ahli Saudi

Al-Hazm

Al Akhdoud

Al-Riyadh

