Is Valentin Barco in FC 24?

Another Argentinian Wonderkid?!

2024 has only been here for just over a week, and there are already plenty of reasons to be excited if you are an FC 24 fan!

Ultimate Team is all set to welcome the highly anticipated Team of the Year promo in the coming days, with the vote now open after beginning on 8 January. Meanwhile, it's also an interesting time for Career Mode users, who will no doubt be playing with one eye on the transfer window.

Considering there are over 19,000 licensed players in FC 24, several familiar names will be on the move between now and February, including some talented Wonderkids. One of them is Valentin Barco, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and whether or not he's in the game!

Who is Valentin Barco?

A popular Career Mode and Football Manager pick, we're fairly certain a lot of you will already be familiar with Argentina sensation Valentin Barco, but if you're not, you probably will be very soon.

Argentina National Team

That's because the 19-year-old left-back is closing in on a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, according to multiple reports.

Having been scouted by Ramon Maddoni, who discovered the likes of Carlos Tevez and Juan Roman Riquelme, Barco joined Boca Juniors at the age of 9. Since then, the young Argentine has climbed the ranks of the Boca academy, making his senior debut in 2021 before securing a regular first-team place last year.

After becoming an established player in Argentina's Under-20s, Barco made his debut for the Under-23s in December, and it's anticipated it won't be long before he is rewarded with his first call-up to the World Champions.

Described as "a phenomenon" by Boca teammate and fellow FC 24 talent, Alan Varela, Barco is destined to become one of the very best. Possessing impressive dribbling, passing, speed, and versatility, there's no reason why he can't nor won't, and with a Premier League move now on the cards, Barco has the perfect opportunity to show the world just how good he is.

Is Valentin Barco in FC 24?

Yes, Valentin Barco is in FC 24 and available to use after making his FIFA debut last year.

Valentin Barco

Barco came with a 65 OVR and 83 potential in FIFA 23, but EA has now handed him an upgraded 71 OVR and 84 potential in FC 24.

Capable of operating as a LB, LM, and LWB in the game, Barco is a great versatile option for any Career Mode player. His stats aren't bad either, with 76 pace, 75 dribbling, and 72 passing, which can reach insane numbers with the right development plan.

As of right now, Barco remains at Boca Juniors in FC 24, although he will most likely move to Brighton via a future Squad Update once his transfer has become official.

Barco is one of two Argentina Wonderkids expected to arrive in the Premier League this month, with River Plate star Claudio Echeverri nearing a move to treble winners Manchester City.

