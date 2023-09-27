Best EA FC 24 Formation for EVERY Mode

EA FC 24 is now out and with millions of players playing the game, we now know what to do and what not to do at the start of FC 24!

EA Sports have really made a lot of positive changes in Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team with the overall review being, a good start for EA FC!

With trading tips, defending, and attacking tips we have you covered on the latest FC 24 guides! Now we move our attention towards the most OP formation you can use in the game!

What is the best formation to use in FC 24?

There are many formations to use in FC 24, it can be confusing to find one that fits your playstyle or even fits your best players into the one squad. And no, this formation is not the 4-2-1-3 formation that is new to the game.

One thing for sure with this formation we are about to reveal, it is not pretty and you will not have any flashy wingers in this squad however, it does win you games.

The formation we have today is brought to you by @sbc_tips and it is considered a 'rat formation' due to how difficult it is to break down and also to defend against as this team is made for counter-attacking football.

This 5-2-2-1 formation is set up to have loads of numbers back defending while forcing the play narrow.

The player roles are set up as follows:

ST - Stay Central Get in Behind

LW/RW - Get in Behind & Track Back

LCM - Stay Back

RCM - Balanced

LWB/RWB - Stay Back & Overlap

Everything else is on Default.

Is this formation boring? Yes, but will it win you games? Also yes! With the weekend league coming up this formation will secure you crucial wins.

The entire point of this tactic is to frustrate your opponent as they look at the attack in numbers you will then have players ready to run in behind to counterattack. Every player in this tactic has their job to do, it defends in numbers and attacks in numbers making it very hard to play against.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.