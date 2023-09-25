EA Sports cut ties with FIFA and introduced the latest football simulation called EA FC 24. The game will come out in a few days, and our job is to prepare you well for it. After going through the best CAM build and best striker build, it’s time to take a look at the best CM Build for EA FC 24 Clubs.

The center midfielder links defence and attack and has responsibilities on both sides. So, what should you focus on when building a CM in EA FC 24?

Stay with us and learn everything you need to know.

Best attributes for CM in EA FC 24

For the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs, we prefer a box-to-box midfielder who will do everything on the pitch. A midfield dynamo with excellent passing and dribbling skills. Also, with a strong physical presence and reliable defender.

Physical

To improve your performance as a midfielder in this year's game, it is important to focus on upgrading certain stats. Firstly, upgrading your reactions to 99 is crucial as it will allow you to process the ball quickly and react swiftly in tight scenarios. Stamina is also vital as you will be running a lot in this position.

Defending

When it comes to defending, focus on upgrading interceptions, standing tackle, and defensive awareness. We recommend a high defensive awareness stat of 91 to improve interceptions.

Dribbling

For dribbling, upgrade agility, dribbling, and skill moves. Choose the Maestro archetype. For the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs, choose balance, ball control, and the Lynx archetype. Talking about which, here you can see the new Archetypes for EA FC 24.

Passing

In terms of passing, upgrade vision and maximize everything. A high vision stat of 96 is recommended for accurate passes. Crossing and long and short passing should also be upgraded.

Pace

Finally, for pace, focus on upgrading acceleration. While your acceleration and sprint speed may not be the highest, proper positioning and playing the CM role well can make up for it.

Best CM meta in EA FC 24

For the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs, you should go with CM the following height and weight recommendations: 5’11” and 152 lbs. The preferred foot does not matter. In addition, for your running style, it is recommended to go with T-Rex.

click to enlarge Casemiro in EA FC 24

Position: CM

Height: 5’11” (180 cm)

Weight: 152 lbs (69 kg)

Preferred Foot: Right/Left

Best PlayStyles for CM in EA FC 24

Precision Pass – It will boost short passing and long passing, giving you the five-star weak foot whenever you do a short pass or a long pass. That's what you need for the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs.

– It will boost short passing and long passing, giving you the five-star weak foot whenever you do a short pass or a long pass. That's what you need for the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs. Threaded Pass - This will increase your vision and enhance the through balls in the air and on the ground. This style will also provide you with a five-star weak foot.

- This will increase your vision and enhance the through balls in the air and on the ground. This style will also provide you with a five-star weak foot. Skilled Dribbler – It will make the dribbling animations or a skill move much better. You can have very smooth dribbling because it also grants you a Flair trait.

– It will make the dribbling animations or a skill move much better. You can have very smooth dribbling because it also grants you a Flair trait. Active First Touch - Sprint speed and acceleration improved, along with better ball control.

- Sprint speed and acceleration improved, along with better ball control. Chase Down – As soon as you lose the possession, it will increase your pace when defending in order to regain the ball. However, if you fail to regain the possession, it will deactivate after 40 in-game seconds.

– As soon as you lose the possession, it will increase your pace when defending in order to regain the ball. However, if you fail to regain the possession, it will deactivate after 40 in-game seconds. Distance Shooter – Shoot from a distance and grants Finesse Shot, Outside Foot Shot and five-star weak foot.

– Shoot from a distance and grants Finesse Shot, Outside Foot Shot and five-star weak foot. Interceptor – Disrupt and intercept your opposition's passes and shots when defending. Improves the defensive side of the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs.

– Disrupt and intercept your opposition's passes and shots when defending. Improves the defensive side of the best CM build for EA FC 24 Clubs. Light Passes - Helps your teammates to receive and control your passes.

- Helps your teammates to receive and control your passes. Physical Strength - Improves ball control, strength, and jumping when heading the ball, shielding, and jostling.

- Improves ball control, strength, and jumping when heading the ball, shielding, and jostling. Tireless Runner - Grants Solid Player and Second Wind traits.

In case you don’t know, here you can see how to unlock PlayStyles in EA FC 24 Clubs. We hope this best CM Build for EA FC 24 Clubs guide helped in creating a midfield dynamo who has both offensive and defensive traits needed to win a match.