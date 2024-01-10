Most Voted TOTY Revealed!

TOTY is already causing controversy...

Excitement continues to build among the FC 24 community as the highly anticipated TOTY promo creeps closer.

The vote for nominations began on 8 January and will close on 15 January at 7:59 am GMT ahead of the official rosters going live on 19 January. The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are among 85 nominated players for the Men's TOTY, which is causing quite a stir online.

Voting has only been open for a couple of days, but debates are already in full flow after the most-voted team appeared on social media, sparking a furious reaction from surprised fans.

Fans react to most voted TOTY

Whether it's related to FC 24 or any other topic in life, we all have different opinions which not everyone will agree with. As is quite often the case, TOTY is surrounded by passionate debates among players and football fans in general, and this year is no different.

While some players such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe make it a relatively easy choice to vote for them, others divide opinion, with some for and against their potential TOTY inclusion.

Arguments over who should make the cut were already taking place prior to the nominations being unveiled, but now they have been taken to a whole new level after the most-voted TOTY surfaced.

Reputable FC 24 leaker @DonkTrading took to social media to post the XI, which includes the following players:

Kylian Mbappe

Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi

Jude Bellingham

Kevin De Bruyne

Rodri

Theo Hernandez

Virgil Van Dijk

Ruben Dias

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andre Ter Stegen

Unsurprisingly, the team was met with mixed reactions, but some particular names have found themselves at the centre of unwanted attention.

There's no denying that Messi, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Hernandez, and Ter Stegen are fantastic players in their respective positions, some of the very best in fact, but it appears a lot of people don't quite understand how they are the most voted-for TOTY nominees.

Responding to the list, several perplexed fans asked what Messi had achieved in 2023 other than the Ballon d'Or to deserve a place in the team, while others felt bad for the likes of Mohamed Salah, William Saliba, Alex Grimaldo, Federico Dimarco, and Jeremie Frimpong, who didn't feature.

One reply said: "Ter Stegen and Trent don't deserve to be in TOTY imo, but I have no idea as to how Theo Hernandez has snuck in, Dimarco was so much better."

Another read: "Very sad to see how the FIFA/eafc Community isn't really following the game and just votes the most meta cards. Min-jae Kim, Dimarco, Grimaldo, and Kane all had a better 2023 than Messi, VVD and Theo."

It's important to note that just because these players are the most voted so far, it doesn't necessarily mean they will make the final TOTY. There are still five days left before voting closes, so the official team could look very different when it is revealed.

