Most Meta Players in EA FC 24!

What is a Meta Rating in FC 24?

The Meta Rating provides insight into a player's in-game performance, this tells us what rating they feel like in-game rather than what rating their card suggests. Each player's Meta Rating is determined by AI, taking into account in-game attributes, weak foot, skill moves, height, body type, and play styles.

Meta Ratings are all provided by EasySBC.io.

Meta players in EA FC 24

The following list will showcase some of the best players who have higher Meta Ratings than their card suggests.

Gregor Kobel

Meta Rating: 92.1

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel is currently 87-rated however, in-game he plays more like a 92-rated goalkeeper. This means he is worth purchasing as he will play like one of the best keepers in the game.

Mallory Swanson

Meta Rating: 90.2

One of the best wingers in the game? Swanson is 86 rated with 93 pace, 82 shooting, 82 passing, and 84 dribbling. With these insane stats, she actually performs as a 90-rated winger!

Wojciech Szczesny

Meta Rating: 91

Juventus keeper Szczesny performs 5 ratings above what his card suggests with insane reflexes and amazing goalkeeping stats he is worth purchasing!

Nick Pope

Meta Rating: 89.3

One of the best keepers in the Premier League for FC 24? One of the best in terms of value for money. Nick Pope plays as an 89-rated keeper and we are sure he will be in most Ultimate Teams at the moment!

Trinity Rodman

Meta Rating: 89.1

With 94 pace, 81 shooting, and 83 physicality, Rodman is an insanely good winger. So much so, he actually plays as an 89-rated winger in-game!

Allan Saint-Maximin

Meta Rating: 88.5

The biggest upgrade in this list comes from Saint-Maximin, rated at 81 overall, Saint-Maximin plays 7 ratings above this as an 88-rated player! He is worth trying out if you can get your hands on him!

Ferlan Mendy

Meta Rating: 88.1

Everyone has known for years now that the Real Madrid LB is very overpowered, well now we know why. Mendy is 82-rated in FC 24, however, he plays like an 88-rated defender! This will come as no surprise to anyone who has played with or against this card.

Melchie Dumornay

Meta Rating: 87.4

Looking for a budget striker? Well, Dumornay is the player for you! Only 81-rated, this card actually plays like an 87-rated striker! She is worth a shot and will only cost around 3.5k coins!

