Ligue 1 POTM September Predictions & Release Date

Table of contents Ligue 1 POTM September candidates Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR) Terem Moffi (77 OVR) Moses Simon (74 OVR) Pierre Lees-Melou (76 OVR) Kenny Lala (72 OVR) How to vote for the Ligue 1 POTM? FC 24 Ligue 1 POTM release date

Now we move our attention towards the potential September Ligue 1 candidates for Player of the Month!

Ligue 1 POTM September candidates

We have listed below five of the best candidates that have had the best-performing month of September:

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR)

Mbappe just had to be on this list scoring 4 goals in 3 games in September with one game left in September he has the potential to have an amazing September. We have a feeling that we will be seeing Mbappe on this list almost every month as he continues to light Ligue 1 on fire!

Terem Moffi (77 OVR)

Scoring 3 goals and assisting 1 in September including a huge performance against PSG makes Moffi a top candidate for this POTM. With one more game yet to play against Brest, Moffi could secure a nice end to the month with the POTM award!

Moses Simon (74 OVR)

With 2 goals and 3 assists with one more match to play, Simon has been on top form with Nantes in Ligue 1. His creative ability mixed with pace has helped him stand out so far in this Ligue 1 campaign with all eyes on Nantes v Rennes as Simon will look to have another standout performance!

Pierre Lees-Melou (76 OVR)

The French defensive midfielder playing for Brest, Lees-Melou has had man-of-the-match performances in all three matches in September helping his team sit at the top of the table of Ligue 1. With one more game left included in the September POTM against Nice, he will look to help his team stay on top!

Kenny Lala (72 OVR)

Once known for his amazing TOTS card in FIFA, Lala is now 72 rated in FC 24, however, he has the potential to secure himself a top card once again after his latest performances in Ligue 1! Playing with Brest who sit at the top of the league, Lala has been crucial for the club in the right-back position!

How to vote for the Ligue 1 POTM?

To vote for the Ligue 1 POTM head over to EA's Website to view all candidates and vote when they are live!

FC 24 Ligue 1 POTM release date

We are yet to receive any confirmation on this yet, we will confirm this as it is officially announced. However, Ligue 1 POTM voting is to be announced around 7 October, with the award winner being announced one week later.

