We are getting closer to the official launch of EA FC 24. We have a good understanding now of what to expect from EA FC 24 through many new pitch notes and deep dives, we are now getting closer to finding out official EA FC 24 ratings!

As ratings continue to drop on a daily basis from various leak pages on social media we now have a clear understanding of which cards will be accessible for the beginning of EA FC 24 such as OP Ligue 1 or OP Serie A squads.

Without further ado, let's take a look at one of the biggest downgrades in EA FC 24!

Jamie Vardy (78 OVR)

Jamie Vardy has seen one of the biggest downgrades in EA FC so far now rated 78. Vardy was rated 85 overall in FIFA 23, this -7 downgrade is massive as Jamie Vardy now plays in the Championship with Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy's highest rating was 86 overall in FIFA 21 and FIFA 22, now he enters FC 24 as a 78 rated card which with 76 pace is completely unusable.

From FIFA 23 to EA FC 24, Vardy has seen the following downgrades in stats:

-8 Pace, -5 Shooting, -1 Passing, -6 Dribbling, -5 Physicality. Only his defending stays the same at 52.

Last season (2022/23) for Leicester City, Jamie Vardy played 37 matches, starting only 19 of them. Vardy scored 3 Premier League goals and assisted 4 in the league, his worst stats since he joined the Premier League in 9 seasons.

Leicester City finished the season on 34 points finishing 18th in the league meaning that they were then relegated to the Championship just 7 years after winning the Premier League.

Was Vardy's -7 overall downgrade deserved, will any other players have as big of a downgrade? Although he did have a tough season at the club Vardy is still a fantastic player who will look to help his club gain promotion from the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

