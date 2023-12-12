FC 24: Is Reuell Walters in the game ahead of Arsenal debut?

Another exciting prospect is set to make his debut!

FC 24 is just over two months old now, and despite a rocky start, recent Title Updates have moved it in the right direction.

As a result, players are finally able to enjoy the game, with many deep into their Ultimate Team journeys and Career Mode saves.

Speaking of Career Mode, EA's rebranded football title is home to some of the best and most exciting talents out there, and here at RealSport101, we like to keep an eye out for those who are new or have unfairly slipped under the radar.

You could argue that Reuell Walters fits into both of those categories, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and whether or not he's in FC 24. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Who is Reuell Walters?

Unless you are an Arsenal fan, Reuell Walters may not be a familiar name to many, but that probably won't be the case for much longer. That's because Walters is set to make his Arsenal and UEFA Champions League debut against PSV today, 12 December.

click to enlarge + 2 Emirates Stadium FC 24

Described as a "big prospect" by Mikel Arteta, Walters has been involved with the Arsenal first team on several occasions, both through training and the matchday squad, but he is yet to make his competitive senior debut.

That is set to change soon, however, with Arsenal Youth reporter Jeorge Bird claiming the 18-year-old defender is expected to play against PSV and could even start the match.

Is Reuell Walters in FC 24?

Yes, Walters is indeed playable in FC 24. Considering he's still only 18 and set to make his first-ever competitive senior debut for the Gunners, his 61 rating shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is plenty of room for growth with 79 potential.

click to enlarge + 2 Reuell Walters FC 24

His expected appearance is likely to be the first of many for the Arsenal first team, with a new contract also being discussed. With that in mind, Walters could receive a major upgrade to his rating and potential in future updates, or titles as his career progresses!

If and when Walters makes his debut, he will be following in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Reiss Nelson, so he's certainly a young talent to keep your eyes on.

FC 24 Makes Impressive Comeback | How to complete Dynasties Kluivert SBC | Title Update 6 Patch Notes | Two Major Issues FC 24 Holiday Update Doesn’t Fix | Midfield Dynasty Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Promo Out Now

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.