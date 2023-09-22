The early access for EA FC 24 is now available for fans to enjoy. They can experience the latest updates to Career Mode or begin their Ultimate Team journey. Some interesting SBCs are already available, such as the De Bruyne Flashback. However, there are speculations among players about the inclusion of Marco Verratti in the game.

Marco Verratti was a staple of PSG, signing for them in 2012 aged 19. A wonderkid that was touted to become a world-beater, Verratti's career hasn't been all that bad, however, many fans and pundits believe he failed to reach the ceiling many hoped he would achieve.

After 11 years and countless honours, including nine Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France, six Coupe de Ligue, and nine Trophée des Champions, Verratti has left the glamour of Paris in favour of chasing an even bigger pay check by signing with Qatar's Al-Arabi.

Will Marco Verratti be in EA FC 24?

Verratti was a solid card to use in Ultimate Team over the years. In Career Mode, he was usually a luxury signing players would make while trying to lead the biggest and wealthiest teams in the world to glory.

Sadly, Marco Verratti in EA FC 24 is no more, as he won't appear in either mode of EA's latest iteration of their footballing franchise.

Why is Verratti not in EA FC 24?

Unlike the case of David de Gea, who is surprisingly absent despite being a free agent, the case of Marco Verratti is relatively simple as it's due to a licensing issue.

Loading...

As the Italian midfielder has signed with a Qatari club, EA Sports is unable to utilise him as they don't have the rights to feature the Qatar Stars League in EA FC 24.

Don't worry about missing out on Marco Verratti though, as there are plenty of midfield options for you to develop in EA FC 24. If you're keen on finding out who they are, check out our guides for the best attacking midfielders, best defensive midfielders, and best CMs in Career Mode.