EA FC 24: Is Luis Suarez in the game?

The early access for EA FC 24 is now available for fans to enjoy. They can experience the latest updates to Career Mode or begin their Ultimate Team journey. Some interesting SBCs are already available, such as the De Bruyne Flashback and the James Maddison POTM. However, there are speculations among players about the inclusion of Luis Suarez in the game.

Suarez is one of the greatest players in Uruguayan history, having a prolific career in Europe playing for the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, and Barcelona. Will he terrorise defenses once again in EA FC 24?

Will Luis Suarez be in EA FC 24?

Suarez was an amazing player to use in Ultimate Team over the years. In Career Mode, typically, he served as a luxurious acquisition for individuals striving to guide the most affluent and prominent teams towards glory.

Sadly, Luis Suarez in EA FC 24 is no more, as he won't appear in either mode of EA's latest iteration of their footballing franchise.

Why is Suarez not in EA FC 24?

Unlike the case of David de Gea, who is surprisingly absent despite being a free agent, the case of Luis Suarez is relatively simple. Just like Marco Verratti, it's a simple licensing issue.

Luis Suarez managed to make it into last year's entry, FIFA 23, due to Nacional de Uruguay competing in the Copa Libertadores, which is a licensed competition by EA Sports. This was despite the Primera Division de Uruguay not being licensed.

Suarez move to Gremio in Brazil. Sadly, as the Brazilian League is not licensed and his team didn't compete in the Copa Libertadores, El Pistolero is absent from EA FC 24.

Don't worry about missing out on Luis Suarez though, as there are plenty of attacking options for you to develop in EA FC 24. If you're keen on finding out who they are, check out our guides for the best attacking midfielders and the best strikers in Career Mode.