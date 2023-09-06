EA FC 24 is officially out this month with just official ratings yet to be announced EA Sports has shared loads of news on FC 24 gameplay and many other details about modes in the game.

With the FC 24 pre-order pack many players will be able to get access to the game a week before the official launch with EA Early Access. Along with this, players will also be given 4,600 FC Points (previously known as FIFA Points) to give players a head start building their Ultimate Teams.

Many players are confused about how to get the best start with their Ultimate Teams and how to spend the FC Points to get the best possible packs and return on investment. Without further ado, let's dive into the best way to use FC Points in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

What are FC Points?

FC Points are a rebrand of FIFA Points now that EA Sports moves away from the FIFA franchise into their own EA FC titles. FC Points work the same way as FIFA Points in previous games. It can be used to open packs or start UT Drafts in EA FC 24, FC Points can also be used to redeem items from the VOLTA store in FC 24 to customise your player.

You will be able to transfer FIFA 23 Points to FC 24 Points, similar to previous years, read this to find more information on how to transfer FIFA Points to FC Points.

Best use of 4,600 FC Points

Ultimate Team Draft

For players that feel ambitious and can resist not spending all FC Points together then the UT Draft is perfect. If you are above average at FC 24 and feel confident to progress in the UT Draft then you can potentially make very good use out of the 4600 FC Points.

Ultimate Team Draft allows players to compete in a small tournament with the reward being packs and coins that are upgraded after every win in this tournament. Of course, there is the risk of losing the first game which will mean you are less off than if you just opened a standard Premium Gold Players Pack.

Packs

The most popular option is of course spending the FC Points on packs, this way players can open 4,600 FC Points worth of packs on the opening day. This will allow players to get a big head start a week before the game is released.

The advantage to opening packs right away is that players will be able to have access to Ultimate Team cards and also access to the transfer market before the majority of players have access to the game. Opening packs early on can lead to great opportunities to invest in players before their prices increase as more players have access to the game for the official launch of EA FC 24.

