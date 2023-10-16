FC 24: How to do the kick-off glitch

FC 24 is in full swing, and there is tons of content coming out at the moment, with the Trailblazers promo available now!

Like with each new game, there is sometimes bugs and glitches that players exploit early on. FIFA 23, corners were near impossible to defend, and this year the kick-off glitch has returned! Let's see what it is, and how to do it, for easy goals in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

How to do the kick-off glitch in FC 24

FC 24 has been a huge hit with fans, and there has been tons of content thrown at players in the opening weeks of the game.

With Title Update #3 released last week, it was expected that most of the bugs and glitches would be removed from the game, and for the most part, that is true, however, the kick-off glitch is still possible!

Players can score a goal from kick-off within just a few seconds, which is very overpowered in FC 24, so let's see how to do it, thanks to @TheTeamGullit on Twitter.

click to enlarge Kick-off glitch

Take the kick-off with X/A. Trigger the kick-off taker with L1/LB. Pass the ball to your midfielder with X/A. Pass it back to the kick-off receiver with X/A. Play a first-time lobbed through ball with L1/LB + △/Y Score an easy goal.

And it's as easy as that, you can score a goal in just seconds, with these six steps!

We recommend exploiting this glitch before EA removes it, as it's likely all of your opponents will be doing the same thing. Once you have mastered it, you will be scoring goals galore in FC 24!

