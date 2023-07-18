The EA FC 24 deep dive is finally here, showcasing to fans all the small and large details coming in the very first EA FC game.

With plenty of new features added to the game, there is one set of gameplay features that excites all EA FC fans every year. Skill moves are something we all want to learn and be efficient with, thus it is important to learn all new skill moves in EA FC and learn early so they become effective in-game.

What are the new skill moves in EA FC 24?

Flair Rainbow - 5*

Ball Roll Drag - 4*

Drag Back Turn - 4*

Flair Nutmeg - 4*

Find out how to do these new skill moves in EA FC 24 below.

Flair Rainbow - 5*

Hold L1 + RS Back, Forward || Hold LB + RS Back, Forward

The Flair Rainbow is an extension of the Elastico skill move performed by Vinicius Jr. In this variation, Vini executes the flick to the outside while drifting past two defenders. This trick proves to be highly effective when the opponent attempts to counter by sending a second defender to apply additional pressure using the R1/ RB button.

Skill Rainbow

It's important to note that this move requires a player with a 5-star skill rating to successfully execute. The Skill Rainbow showcases Vini's exceptional skill and agility on the field that can be performed by any 5-star skiller, allowing him to create space and evade defenders with finesse. This move adds an advanced level of technique and creativity to any 5-star skiller's gameplay.

Ball Roll Drag - 4*

Hold L1 + Flick RS Fwd, Left/Right || Hold LB + Flick RS Fwd, Left/Right

The Ball Roll Drag is shown in the first EA FC 24 reveal by Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko. As Moukoko has a 4-star skill rating, we predict this skill move to be for players with 4-star skills or over.

To execute the Ball Roll Drag, Moukoko starts by dribbling with the ball. He then executes an inside ball roll using his right foot, swiftly followed by a drag-back with his left foot. The animation for this move takes slightly more time compared to other skill moves but can yield similar results to the highly effective Ball Roll Scoop, which was renowned as one of the top skill moves in FIFA 23.

Ball roll drag!

The Ball Roll Drag showcases Moukoko's technical ability and agility on the field. By combining the ball roll and drag-back, he can deceive opponents and create opportunities to advance the ball or create scoring chances. This move adds another dimension to any player with 4-star skill moves as it allows players to be effective while having more options in tight spaces.

Drag Back Turn - 4*

Hold L2 + Hold RS Back || Hold LT + Hold RS Back

The Drag Back Turn is a new skill move demonstrated by Sam Kerr in the official reveal of the game. This move is particularly effective when a player wants to swiftly evade opponent pressure immediately after receiving the ball. It involves the player, in this case Sam Kerr, stepping on the ball and simulating a movement towards the left with her body before quickly shifting the ball to the right.

The Drag Back Turn is primarily utilised during ball receptions and serves as a deceptive technique to create space and confuse opponents.

We predict that it requires a player with a minimum skill move rating of 3 stars to execute effectively.

This skill move will be very popular in EA FC as it is an effective way to get out of danger and move back into space. It is fast-paced which is perfect for quick styles of gameplay.

Flair Nutmegs - 4*

Hold L1 + R1 + Flick RS Direction || Hold LB + RB + Flick RS Direction

The flair nutmeg/ stutter nutmeg is a new method in EA FC allowing you to go for a cheeky nutmeg. As demonstrated in the official reveal for EA FC, this nutmeg looks risky to pull off, but once it does your player is through past their marker.

Flair Nutmeg!

With the EA FC 24 deep dive released, we have a lot of new information being updated on RealSport101 so make sure you stay up to date with the latest EA FC 24 news!