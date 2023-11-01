FC 24 has been out for over a month now, and despite there being tons of content for players to get stuck into in Ultimate Team, the gameplay during online matches is nothing short of frustrating.

With millions of players giving their blood, sweat, tears, and controllers whilst playing online in Ultimate Team, the attention to detail on the gameplay in FC 24 has been quite underwhelming, and we will discuss this further below.

FC 24 gameplay needs fixing

After countless hours of playing FC 24, we have picked out three elements that we find have a lot of room for improvement. These would make for a more fun game and save the lives of plenty of controllers. So without further ado, let's take a look at what three things need fixing in the FC 24 gameplay.

Cutbacks

Every player who has played FC 24 knows about cutbacks, and most of us abuse them just like our opponents do. However, this just makes each game the same, and if you are unable to defend against cutbacks, then you're in for a long 90 minutes!

Cutbacks are when a player runs to the by-line before drilling it back across the box for someone to tap into an empty net.

click to enlarge + 3 Cutback FC 24

Yes, there is some skill to getting into the position to cut the ball back, however, once a player is in that position, you might as well take the ball back to the centre circle, as it's almost a guaranteed goal.

This needs fixing, or at least making it easier to defend against, or harder to get into that position in the first place, as each game is becoming repetitive with the same goals being scored.

Tackling and defending

The tackling mechanics seem broken in this year's edition of Ultimate Team, and PlayStyles seem to play a huge part in this.

We have found that when tackling in-game your defender either steps over the ball with some crazy animation that sends them 10 yards or tackles the opponent only for them to somehow retain the ball and be through on goal.

Additionally, if you don't have a player with a defending PlayStyle+ then your likelihood of tackling players plummets, which makes it hard to not use the meta players in the game.

This means every player is rocking the same team and originality in FC 24 Ultimate Team is non-existent. You rarely come up against someone who doesn't have Varane, Mendy, and Dembele in their team, to name a few.

click to enlarge + 3 Raphael Varane

Corner player switching

The final part of the FC 24 gameplay that we think needs tweaking is the automatic player switching on corners.

Corners are very overpowered in Ultimate Team anyway and have been since FIFA 23, however, this year when you are controlling a defender in the box, the player switches to another as soon as the cross comes in, leaving the opponent to score a free header in the box.

click to enlarge + 3 Haaland FC 24

This becomes even worse when you are defending a one-goal lead in the 90th minute!

Surely this is something EA can fix without too much dismay?

What next for FC 24 gameplay?

Despite the many concerns about the gameplay in FC 24, there have also been a huge amount of positives, and pace isn't necessarily as overpowered as it has been in the past.

There have still been many issues however, including the bug where players had the ball stuck to them, and there will be probably more to come, but we think our three topics are reasonable and would help improve the overall feel of the game, making for more unique matches, and give people the ability to actually show their skills, whether that be tactically, or ability-wise.

Do you agree with our takes on FC 24's gameplay, and what other issues would you want changing in Ultimate Team?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.