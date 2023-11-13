FM24: Minor update sees gameplay bugs fixed!

It's now been a week since the official full release of Football Manager 2024, and players are deep into their saves, guiding their team to glory!

FM24 saw a ton of new updates and features added to the game, and players can access the game on several platforms including, Steam, console, Netflix, and on PC and Mac!

The latest updates to Football Manager 2024, are exclusive to PC and Mac users, who have been experiencing issues with gameplay, and crashes to their game, so without further ado, let's take a look at all the changes made to FM24 via the latest update!

FM24 Minor Update for PC and Mac

The latest news from FM24 is that developers have just released a minor update for Football Manager 2024 on PC/Mac via Epic, Steam, and Microsoft Store, which addresses some of the issues raised by the community since Early Access.

Within the first of their minor updates, there have been changes made to various areas across the game.

FM24 Minor Update

The database will now be further up to date with real-world key events and there have also been changes made to some attributes and kits from Turkey and France respectively.

Most of the fixes involve general gameplay issues that include changes to the frequency of AI loan offers, player unhappiness, as well as duplicated clauses within player contracts that were affecting club finances.

Managers’ preferred style of play should now be more varied and accurate, and the currency representation and youth league scheduling in certain territories have been updated too.

Together we will go through the entire list of updates made to FM24 on PC and Mac, which will ultimately improve the experience for players in the newest Football Manager game!

The update should download and install automatically.

All changes made in FM24 Update

This minor update is set to improve the FM24 experience, and although the first week of the game being released has been lots of fun for players, with over 700,000 trophies won already, developers want to iron out any slight issues.

Football Manager 2024 Game Modes

Minor Update 24.1.1 Changelist:

Licensing/ Database:

Kit updates

Updated database to reflect real-world key events

Updated some players in the Turkish data

Match Engine:

Reduced frequency of injuries to goalkeepers

Bug Fixes:

Stability fixes for crash issues that were reported via our Backtrace servers

Fixed an issue that causes save games that have added/removed leagues not loading.

Fixed an issue with “Lack of squad depth” unhappiness

Fixed an issue with Determination attribute changing rapidly for new signings after being welcomed to the club by a teammate

Fixed an issue where some transfer and contract clauses were being duplicated

Fixed an issue which causes AI teams to make an excessive amount of loan offers

Fixed a bug causing imported FM23 saves staff & managers to default to a “Wing Play” strategy

Fixed currency representation in Korean

Fixed an issue with Korean U21 players not having games scheduled

There we have it, those are all of the updates made to FM24 with the latest Minor Update 24.1.1 Changelist on PC and Mac versions.

