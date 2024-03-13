Is FC Saarbrucken in FC 24?

Can you replicate their success?

Football is a beautiful game, full of amazing storylines and incredible moments, and the 23/24 campaign has seen another team defy all odds in Germany!

FC Saarbrucken, a third-division side from West Germany, have become superstars this season, after defeating some of the biggest names in German football to reach the semi-finals of the DFP Pokal, the country's biggest cup competition, and could be crowned champions come the end of the season.

With this fairytale run shaping up to have a happy ending, we are answering the question of whether FC Saarbrucken is in FC 24, to see if you can replicate their cup success.

FC Saarbrucken FC 24

FC 24 has hundreds of teams in the game, and luckily for those Road to Glory lovers, FC Saarbrucken is one of those teams!

Situated in the 3. Liga, Germany's third-division, FC Saarbrucken is currently ninth in the league, but it's their cup success that has captured headlines around the world.

Back in November 2023, the lower league side beat football giants, Bayern Munich 2-1 in the second round of the DFB Pokal, with a 96th-minute winner from 34-year-old Marcel Gaus sealing the deal, but their story didn't end there!

Saarbrucken then reached the Round of 16 and faced another Bundesliga giant in Eintracht Frankfurt, and won 2-0, with Frankfurt even receiving a red card in the match.

Then, on 12 March 2024, Saarbrucken booked their place in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal after beating Borussia Monchengladbach, another Bundesliga side, with a dramatic late goal in the 93rd minute of the match.

click to enlarge + 2 FC Saarbrucken vs Borussia Monchengladbach

With 2. Bundesliga Kaiserslautern to play in the semi-final, a place in the last two could be on, and Saarbrucken are just two matches away from being crowned DFB Pokal cup winners!

FC Saarbrucken Players

FC Saarbrucken's inspiring journey through the German Cup competition will have tempted many people to replicate their success in FC 24 Career Mode, and luckily for you, FC Saarbrucken is a playable team in the game.

You can start an FC Saarbrucken Career Mode with manager Rudiger Zehl, or as your created manager, and will begin the save with a £2.5 million budget.

The Board Expectations are particularly low for the start of the save, apart from Domestic Success, which is quite ironic considering you want to replicate their DFB Pokal journey!

As for the players, you will have 27 Saarbrucken stars at your disposal, ranging from 68 OVR to 51 OVR, and we have picked three players who we think will be important in your Career Mode save.

click to enlarge + 2 FC Saarbrucken Career Mode

First, we have Saarbrucken captain Manuel Zeitz, who despite being 32 years old, is the highest-rated player in the team, and will be a wonderful leader for the beginning of your save.

Next, we have Tim Schreiber, a 21-year-old goalkeeper on loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. We recommend splashing the cash on the German GK, who is 66-rated, and he could take you all the way to the Bundesliga or DFB Pokal final for the small price of £1.4 million.

The final player who excites us from the FC Saarbrucken side is Luca Kerber, a 21-year-old central midfielder who is 66-rated with 74 POT. With dynamic potential, Kerber could be the next Leon Goretzka, or Joshua Kimmich, depending on which role you think he best suits your team.

Will you be trying to replicate FC Saarbrucken's journey in an FC 24 Career Mode save, and which players are you most looking forward to using? Let us know in the comments below!

