Winter 'Best Of' Players available in Packs NOW!

As Christmas approaches, FC 24 Ultimate Team is all set to become a festive playground filled with special promos, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions for all players.
Ahead of the Winter Wildcard promo which will go live today at 6pm GMT, EA is getting us in the Christmas mood by dropping a Winter re-release of the 'Best Of' campaign.
We will tell you everything you need to know about the Winter 'Best Of' campaign, including how to get and all featured players, so let's take a look!
Winter 'Best Of' re-released
Before the big Winter Wildcard promo gets underway later today, EA has re-released a winter version of the 'Best Of' campaign, with selected players becoming available in packs for a limited time.
Announcing the drop on social media, EA said: "A group of the most electrifying Items from the past several months have returned to Ultimate Team for a limited time."
Players who featured in promos such as Radioactive, Thunderstruck, Triple Threat and more are available in packs once again, so if you weren't lucky enough to get your hands on them before, now could be your chance!
A new Daily Login Upgrade and Objective are also live now, in addition to the returning 83+ x10 SBC.
Confirmed Winter 'Best Of' players
There's a total of 17 'Best Of' players making a comeback for the Winter re-release, some of which are very impressive, so let's check out who you could pack right now!
All featured Winter 'Best Of' Players:
- POTM Erling Haaland - 92 OVR
- Thunderstruck Vinicius Jr - 92 OVR
- POTM Kylian Mbappe - 92 OVR
- Thunderstruck Kadidiatou Diani - 92 OVR
- POTM Caroline Graham Hansen - 91 OVR
- Radioactive Federico Valverde - 90 OVR
- Radioactive N'Golo Kante - 89 OVR
- Triple Threat Jack Grealish - 88 OVR
- Triple Threat Sakina Karchaoui - 88 OVR
- Thunderstruck Gleison Bremer - 87 OVR
- Thunderstruck Alphonso Davies - 86 OVR
- Radioactive Ivan Perisic - 86 OVR
- Thunderstruck Joelinton - 86 OVR
- Radioactive Wilfried Zaha - 86 OVR
- POTM Theo Hernandez - 86 OVR
- Triple Threat Conor Gallagher - 85 OVR
- POTM Jeremie Frimpong - 85 OVR
Don't forget that these cards will only be available for a limited time, so be quick!
