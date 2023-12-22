Winter 'Best Of' Players available in Packs NOW!

You'll have to be quick!

As Christmas approaches, FC 24 Ultimate Team is all set to become a festive playground filled with special promos, SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions for all players.

Ahead of the Winter Wildcard promo which will go live today at 6pm GMT, EA is getting us in the Christmas mood by dropping a Winter re-release of the 'Best Of' campaign.

We will tell you everything you need to know about the Winter 'Best Of' campaign, including how to get and all featured players, so let's take a look!

Winter 'Best Of' re-released

Before the big Winter Wildcard promo gets underway later today, EA has re-released a winter version of the 'Best Of' campaign, with selected players becoming available in packs for a limited time.

click to enlarge + 2 Winter 'Best Of'

Announcing the drop on social media, EA said: "A group of the most electrifying Items from the past several months have returned to Ultimate Team for a limited time."

Players who featured in promos such as Radioactive, Thunderstruck, Triple Threat and more are available in packs once again, so if you weren't lucky enough to get your hands on them before, now could be your chance!

A new Daily Login Upgrade and Objective are also live now, in addition to the returning 83+ x10 SBC.

Confirmed Winter 'Best Of' players

There's a total of 17 'Best Of' players making a comeback for the Winter re-release, some of which are very impressive, so let's check out who you could pack right now!

All featured Winter 'Best Of' Players:

POTM Erling Haaland - 92 OVR

Thunderstruck Vinicius Jr - 92 OVR

POTM Kylian Mbappe - 92 OVR

Thunderstruck Kadidiatou Diani - 92 OVR

POTM Caroline Graham Hansen - 91 OVR

Radioactive Federico Valverde - 90 OVR

Radioactive N'Golo Kante - 89 OVR

Triple Threat Jack Grealish - 88 OVR

Triple Threat Sakina Karchaoui - 88 OVR

Thunderstruck Gleison Bremer - 87 OVR

Thunderstruck Alphonso Davies - 86 OVR

Radioactive Ivan Perisic - 86 OVR

Thunderstruck Joelinton - 86 OVR

Radioactive Wilfried Zaha - 86 OVR

POTM Theo Hernandez - 86 OVR

Triple Threat Conor Gallagher - 85 OVR

POTM Jeremie Frimpong - 85 OVR

click to enlarge + 2 Winter 'Best Of' Players

Don't forget that these cards will only be available for a limited time, so be quick!

