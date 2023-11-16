FC 24: Who has the Press Proven PlayStyle?

FC 24 has been available for players for several months now, and players are deep into Ultimate Team, with tons of content being released daily.

Players will be well aware of PlayStyles by now, with teams taking shape around players based on their PlayStyle+.

However, you may be wanting to search for all the players with a specific PlayStyle+ that could captivate your Ultimate Team, and that's where we come in. This piece will give you all the players in FC 24 Ultimate Team with the Press Proven PlayStyle+, so let's dive in.

Who has the Press Proven PlayStyle and PlayStyle+?

In FC 24 Ultimate Team players are given PlayStyles based on the things on the pitch that they perfect the most.

The Press Proven PlayStyle is given to players who keep exceptionally close control of the ball while dribbling at jog speed and can shield the ball much more effectively from stronger opponents.

Those who possess the PlayStyle+ have the same trait, just at an enhanced level, and are considered the best in the world at that specific PlayStyle.

Players with Press Proven PlayStyle+

As we previously stated, the players who possess a PlayStyle+ are considered the best in the world at that specific trait, and in this case, we will be highlighting the best Press Proven players in the world of football.

First, we will go through the short list of players with the Press Proven PlayStyle+, before listing the players with the regular Press Proven PlayStyle below.

Note: We will only be listing the best regular players and not those who have been given the Press Proven PlayStyle+ via special cards.

Here are all the players with the Press Proven PlayStyle+:

Kim Little (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

Arsenal and Scotland midfielder Kim Little is the highest-rated player with the Press Proven PlayStyle+ at 86-rated. Little can play at CM, which is her default position, as well as at CAM, and CDM, so the Press Proven PlayStyle+ will be effective anywhere in the midfield whilst using her card.

click to enlarge + 3 Kim Little

Jack Grealish (Manchester City - 85 OVR)

Treble winner Jack Grealish has the Press Proven PlayStyle+, which comes as no surprise. The England international is one of the most fouled players in football, and can withstand huge amounts of pressure, and somehow wiggle his way out of trouble each time. He has an 85 rating, and features in the Triple Threat promo!

click to enlarge + 3 Jack Grealish

Danielle van de Donk (Lyon - 82 OVR)

The final player with the Press Proven PlayStyle+ in FC 24 Ultimate Team is Lyon CAM Danielle van de Donk. The Dutch attacking midfielder is the cheapest player with the Press Proven PlayStyle+, at the quick sell price of 750 coins! Van de Donk would link well with the likes of Kadidiatou Diani, and RTTK Bacha, who is available via SBC!

click to enlarge + 3 Danielle van de Donk

Who has the Press Proven PlayStyle

The list for the Press Proven PlayStyle players is in its hundreds, so we are going to list the top 20 players that you can get for your team with the trait.

Once again, we will only be highlighting regular cards and not special cards.

Here are the top 20 highest-rated players with the Press Proven PlayStyle+ in FC 24 Ultimate Team:

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

Marie Katoto (PSG - 88 OVR)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg - 87 OVR)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona - 87 OVR)

Parejo (Villarreal - 86 OVR)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona - 86 OVR)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

Keira Walsh (Barcelona - 85 OVR)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal - 85 OVR)

Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg - 85 OVR)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City - 85 OVR)

Declan Rice (Arsenal - 85 OVR)

Romelu Lukaku (Roma FC - 84 OVR)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United - 84 OVR)

Sara Dabritz (Lyon - 84 OVR)

Lia Walti (Arsenal - 83 OVR)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon - 83 OVR)

Sergi Darder (RCD Mallorca - 83 OVR)

Mathilde Bourdieu (Paris FC - 83 OVR)

