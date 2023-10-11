FC 24: Bundesliga September POTM vote out now!

FC 24 is in full swing, and players are loving the newest game from EA after several weeks of fun-filled gameplay!

We have you covered on everything FC 24, including TOTW 4 news, as well as the latest on the Trailblazers promo. We also have the cheapest solutions on SBCs for David Beckham, and Steven Bergwijn, as well as a guide to completing the Matteo Darmian RTTK Objective, so be sure to check those out!

EA has released the voting for the Ligue 1, and Bundesliga September POTM, with the German league filled with unreal players. The winner of the award will receive an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so without further ado, let's see which players are included, and how to vote for your Bundesliga September Player of the Month!

Bundesliga September POTM Nominees

There a six nominees included in the Bundesliga September POTM vote, all of which are deserving of the award in their own right, after fantastic performances throughout the month.

We will go through each nominee and discuss why they are included in the vote, so without further ado, let's take a look at the six nominees.

Victor Boniface - Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are currently leading the Bundesliga, after winning six games and drawing once in their opening seven matches of the 23/24 campaign. Xabi Alonso has been a revelation for the club and brought Boniface into the striker position over the summer. Boniface scored four goals and assisted once during September, with the team winning three teams, and drawing once to Bayern Munich.

click to enlarge + 7 Victor Boniface

Chris Fuhrich - Stuttgart

German attacking midfielder, Chris Fuhrich had a great September month, scoring twice, and assisting twice in four games. Stuttgart won all of their matches in September, and Fuhrich played a key real in each one.

click to enlarge + 7 Chris Fuhrich

Alex Grimaldo - Bayer Leverkusen

It's not a surprise that the top club has two players from their team and that's a reoccurring trend in this POTM vote. Alex Grimaldo scored twice and assisted once from the left-back position during September, whilst also being involved in a backline that kept one clean sheet. The defender is a great LB option for a Bundesliga side on Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 7 Alex Grimaldo

Serhou Guirassy - Stuttgart

Serhou Guirassy is putting up peak Messi and Ronaldo numbers this season and has scored 13 goals in just seven matches for Stuttgart. The Guinea international scored seven goals and got one assist in the four games that Stuttgart won in September. Guirassy is flying at the moment!

click to enlarge + 7 Serhou Guirassy

Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Believe it or not, Harry Kane has picked up from where he left off after his move from Tottenham to Bayern this summer. The England captain is a goal threat wherever he plays football, and Bayern is no excuse. Kane scored five goals and assisted twice in September, with Bayern's biggest win coming against Bochum, which was 7-0.

click to enlarge + 7 Harry Kane

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane had a great month for Bayern Munich despite his numbers looking minuscule compared to some of the players in the POTM voting list. That being said, Sane was pivotal in Bayern's games and he scored three goals across September in the Bundesliga.

click to enlarge + 7 Leroy Sane

Bundesliga September POTM and how to vote

EA released the Bundesliga September POTM nominees via Twitter, with a link to the voting website.

Here you can vote for which player you think deserves to win the Player of the Month, or who you want to be rewarded with an SBC in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 7 Bundesliga POTM vote

