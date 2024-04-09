FC 24: Hilarious kits added to Volta

EA is known for its crazy content in its game modes, and as years go by, things become less shocking for players, whether that be a new promo in Ultimate Team or a specific game mode that brings players into a more arcade-type world, however, this new addition to the game might be the craziest yet.

The Volta game mode sees little action compared to the likes of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, however, it is designed so that friends can compete against each other in fun football-related arcade games, and some new items have been added to the Volta Shop that have many questions surrounding it.

We are going to take a look at said items and discuss how to redeem them, and what they are doing in Volta.

Hilarious Volta kits in FC 24

The Volta Football game mode is EA's spin on old-school FIFA Street games, with players able to compete online, or with friends in fun arcade games such as Dodgeball, or compete in drop-in squads matches against other players, showing off their skills.

Whilst there can be a lot of fun had with Volta, with players able to choose their style for their pro, adding clothes, tattoos, and more to their player, there is a new bundle in the Volta Shop that has caught the eye of many.

The FC Pro Mini Bundle is available in the Volta Shop now with players able to get some FC Pro Facial Hair, FC Pro Logo Boots, and a Mech Outfit, which costs 403,750 Volta Coins or 575 FC Points!

FC Pro Mini Bundle

Boots and Facial Hair are a norm in bundles like this, in Volta Football, however, the Mech Outfit is mental!

Players can essentially dress as robots in Volta Football, which looks incredibly strange, and as much as it's cool, it is in a football game, which makes no sense whatsoever.

It's safe to say that Volta Football is a different breed of game mode, and craziness is warranted, however, if these outfits entered Ultimate Team, then there would be many fans taken aback.

What do you think of this crazy new kit? Let us know in the comments below!

