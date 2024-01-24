'Broken' Shot Exploit Let's Players Score for Fun

This will definitely cause some rage quits!

FC 24 Ultimate Team is red hot following the launch of TOTY, with millions of players worldwide hoping to pack some of the most in-demand cards right now.

Those fortunate enough to have packed a Team of the Year card so far will no doubt be showing off their new prized possession by jumping into matches, taking advantage of the incredible stats to get the better of the opposition.

While it's great to see so many players enjoying the latest promo, another Ultimate Team exploit has emerged that will impact everyone, even those who have TOTY defenders and goalkeepers in their squads.

Players discover 'broken' shot type

Various overpowered mechanics and glitches have often been abused by Ultimate Team players over the years, with most if not all of them gaining an unfair advantage as a result.

FC 24

FC 24 has been no exception as we found out with the Trickster+ PlayStyle glitch, which saw players intentionally perform a skill move that resulted in the ball attaching to the back of their leg or hand, thus enabling them to have a free run towards - and into - the opposition goal.

Although recent Title Updates have addressed several exploits including the one above, more remain, as @UT_BEB0 has pointed out on social media.

In a post that has now been viewed by over 400,000 people, the Ultimate Team user explained how players can exploit a 'broken' shot type that combines the already overpowered Trivela and Finesse Shot to score easy goals.

BEBO recommended using players with the Finesse shot+ playstyle for best results, before going through a step-by-step guide on how to use the exploit effectively, which you can check out below.

To perform the shot, you will need to hold down the finesse button (R1/RB) and also the trivela button (L2/LT). If performed correctly, the ball will loop over the goalkeeper similar to the image below.

Finesse & Trivela shot exploit

If you are using a player with the Finesse shot+ playstyle, an easy way to know if you’ve executed it properly is by looking out for this symbol above your player's head. To further improve the effectiveness of this shot, you can try to use timed finishing.

Finesse & Trivela shot exploit

Depending on which foot your player prefers affects which side you have to shoot from (Left footed from the left side/Right footed from the right side etc).

And that's it, if you follow all three steps when attempting the shot, you'll probably see the ball fly into the back of the net more often than not.

While we'd usually be confident that an exploit like this would be nerfed in the near future, it appears it's actually been around since FC 24 launched back in September last year!

"Been doing this from the start," one comment said. Another read: "This has been a big part of pro clubs Meta for a while."

