FC 24 UCL Heroes Coming to UT Tonight!

We are now two months into FC 24, and it's safe to say that Ultimate Team users are getting their money's worth as EA continue to flood the mode with endless amounts of content.

Players have had plenty of new packs to open and objectives to complete, but that was just the start, with special Black Friday and Thunderstruck promos joining Ultimate Team last week.

If you thought that was the end of it, however, then think again! That's because the FC 24 UCL Hero pre-order bonus is set to be released in Ultimate Team tonight, and we have all the ins and outs on all 19 cards coming to the game.

UCL Heroes release date & details

EA confirmed that those who pre-ordered the FC 24 Ultimate Edition ahead of its release would receive one of 19 new UCL Heroes that would later arrive in Ultimate Team.

The Heroes, who have been reimagined by Marvel as comic book heroes and heroines, will be celebrated with both a base and UEFA Champions League version card for how they performed domestically and continentally.

click to enlarge UCL Heroes

The UCL Heroes will go live today, Monday 27 November, with one untradable UCL Hero item available to players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FC 24 before 22 August.

If you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition after 22 August, you will not receive a UCL Hero bonus.

The UCL Hero pre-order bonus pack is expected to land at 10:59pm GMT, 5.59pm ET, and 2.59pm PT.

Here's the full list of UCL Heroes on offer:

Wesley Sneijder - 91 OVR

- 91 OVR Gianluca Vialli - 91 OVR

- 91 OVR Nadine Kessler - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Bixente Lizarazu - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Carlos Tevez - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Sonia Bompastor - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Paulo Futre - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Vincent Kompany - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Jari Litmanen - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Steve McManaman - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Rui Costa - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Dimitar Berbatov - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Ludovic Giuly - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Tomas Rosicky - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Alex Scott - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Nwankwo Kanu - 87 OVR

- 87 OVR Ramires - 87 OVR

- 87 OVR John Arne Riise - 87 OVR

- 87 OVR DaMarcus Beasley - 86 OVR

Every single card looks incredible, but Ramires, Tevez, and Kompany are three particular standouts who possess some amazing stats.

Are you set to receive a UCL Hero in FC 24 tonight? If so, let us know who you pack!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.