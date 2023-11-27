FC 24 UCL Heroes Available In UT NOW!

We are now two months into FC 24, and it's safe to say that Ultimate Team users are getting their money's worth as EA continue to flood the mode with endless amounts of content.

Players have had plenty of new packs to open and objectives to complete, but that was just the start, with special Black Friday and Thunderstruck promos joining Ultimate Team last week.

If you thought that was the end of it, however, then think again! That's because the FC 24 UCL Hero pre-order bonus has also been released in Ultimate Team, and we have the ins and outs on all 19 cards new to the game.

UCL Heroes released

EA confirmed that those who pre-ordered the FC 24 Ultimate Edition ahead of its release would receive one of 19 new UCL Heroes that would later arrive in Ultimate Team.

The Heroes, who have been reimagined by Marvel as comic book heroes and heroines, will be celebrated with both a base and UEFA Champions League version card for how they performed domestically and continentally.

click to enlarge UCL Heroes

The UCL Heroes went live yesterday, Monday 27 November, with one untradable UCL Hero item now available to players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FC 24 before 22 August.

If you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition after 22 August, you will not receive a UCL Hero bonus.

Here's the full list of UCL Heroes on offer:

Wesley Sneijder - 91 OVR

- 91 OVR Gianluca Vialli - 91 OVR

- 91 OVR Nadine Kessler - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Bixente Lizarazu - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Carlos Tevez - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Sonia Bompastor - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Paulo Futre - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Vincent Kompany - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Jari Litmanen - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Steve McManaman - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Rui Costa - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Dimitar Berbatov - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Ludovic Giuly - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Tomas Rosicky - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Alex Scott - 88 OVR

- 88 OVR Nwankwo Kanu - 87 OVR

- 87 OVR Ramires - 87 OVR

- 87 OVR John Arne Riise - 87 OVR

- 87 OVR DaMarcus Beasley - 86 OVR

Every single card looks incredible, but Ramires, Tevez, and Kompany are three particular standouts who possess some amazing stats.

Have you received a UCL Hero in FC 24 Ultimate Team? If so, let us know who you've packed!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.