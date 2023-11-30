Two FC 24 Evolution cards become 90-rated in UT!

Despite a tough start for FC 24, you have to give EA credit where it's due, as they have not been shy in producing endless amounts of enjoyable content for Ultimate Team players.

We're now two months down the line since the release of FC 24, and although it's taken five Title Updates to get the game in a much more playable state, there has been plenty for Ultimate Team fans to get stuck into.

From exciting promos such as Thunderstruck and Radioactive, to insane SBCs and Evolutions on offer, there continues to be lots for all to enjoy.

Speaking of Evolutions, two cards have recently been upgraded to 90-rated, becoming the first to ever do so!

Evolution cards get 90 OVR upgrade

Evolutions has been a big hit since being introduced to FC 24, and two particular cards just go to show the lengths some players have gone to get the best one possible.

click to enlarge + 2 FC 24 Evolutions

For those unfamiliar with Evolutions, it is a new feature that allows Ultimate Team users to enhance and improve the performance of certain players in their squad, enabling them to select specific stars who meet the Evolution requirements to upgrade their individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

For example, you could have an 80-rated striker in your team who is eligible for upgrades through Evolutions, and by completing the required challenges using that player, they can go beyond their generic overall.

The possibilities when it comes to upgrades and ratings using Evolutions are endless, as two cards have shown.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, who is 88 rated in FC 24, has been upgradable to 90 rated via the Toughen Up Evolution, giving him incredible passing and dribbling statistics.

Silva's Evolution was slightly overshadowed by the release of the Thunderstruck promo which, rather typically, included a 90 OVR version of the Portuguese international.

The most impressive upgrade so far, however, has perhaps been Argentinian Bautista Kociubinski, who can jump from 71 rated to 90, again with the help of the Toughen Up Evolution.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Futbin Kociubinski Evolutions

This upgrade sees Kociubinski's passing and dribbling rise to 94 and 86 respectively, whilst his defending and physical go up to 85. That's kind of mad when you consider those stats are all in the low to high 60s prior to Evolutions being applied.

Who has been your favourite player to upgrade through the Evolutions feature? Let us know!

