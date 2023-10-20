FC 24: Trailblazers Palacios Objectives Guide

FC 24 is continuing to reach new heights, with TOTW 5, and Trailblazers Team 2 in packs right now!

Talking of Trailblazers, EA has just dropped a brand new set of objectives for players to complete to earn themselves a FREE 87-rated Exequiel Palacios. This player could be a perfect addition to a Bundesliga team, so let's look at how to complete it!

Trailblazers Palacios Objectives Guide

EA constantly releases objectives, sometimes including packs, XP, and players!

With the Trailblazers promo in full swing, we have already seen a Callum Wilson objective, where you can earn an 86-rated Premier League striker in just seven games!

Replacing Wilson is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, and World Cup winner, Exequiel Palacios, who has been instrumental to his club's early success at the start of the season!

click to enlarge + 2 Trailblazers Team 2

Palacios has scored two goals and assisted three times in the first seven matches from midfield, and looks to be meeting the potential he once had under Xabi Alonso.

Together we will go through the objectives you need to complete to get your hands on Palacios for FREE, so without further ado, let's take a look!

La Albiceleste

Requirement:

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Argentinian players.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

Perfect Pass

Requirement:

Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

2000 XP

Bundesliga Magic

Requirement:

Score and Assist using a Bundesliga player in 4 separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 7

Requirements:

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Bundesliga players in your starting 11.

Rewards:

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Once you have completed all of the objectives above, you will be able to redeem Exequiel Palacios and add him straight into your club for free!

You may also have a chance of packing an incredible Trailblazers player, with the packs you have earned by completing these objectives.

