FC 24: TOTY Unsung Hero Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your CMs now!

Team of the Year is out now and content is at an all-time high in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

There is so much to do in Ultimate Team right now, giving players lots to keep them occupied, and a new Evolution has just dropped into the game mode.

Players can now upgrade a CM from their club by +11 OVRs by completing the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution, and we have a complete guide on how to complete it, so let's check it out!

TOTY Unsung Hero Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 75k coins or 350 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every centre-midfielder in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution.

Overall: Max. 79

Pace: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 77

Physical: Max. 77

Position: CM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution Requirements

Best players for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Alexia Putellas, or Leon Goretzka, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Yves Bissouma (Tottenham - 79 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution is Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma. Once evolved the Mali international upgrades to a 90 OVR player, with 78 pace, 76 shooting, 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 87 defending, and 85 physical, looking like a solid central defensive midfielder that would work in both CDM and the CM position.

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth - 78 OVR)

Another good choice for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution is USMT captain Tyler Adams, who would link well with the current Premier League POTM Dominic Solanke who is available via SBC. Adams upgrades to an 89 OVR once evolved, with 85 pace, 78 passing, 82 dribbling, 87 defending, and 86 physical, making for a great CDM. His shooting is a measly 58, however, which may put off some players.

Teddy Teuma (Stade Reims - 79 OVR)

Teddy Teuma is our final choice for the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution and we have gone for a less popular player in this instance. Despite not many people suggesting this player for the EVO, we think he is being slept on, and looks insane once evolved. Teuma increases to a 90 OVR with 74 pace, 86 shooting, 90 passing, 86 dribbling, 83 defending, and 85 physical and can play in CDM, CM, and CAM, so any position in midfield is perfect for the Malta player.

How to complete the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +11 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Passing: +3

Defending: +5

Physical: +7

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +8

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +5

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Anticipate

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +6

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +5

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle+: Long Ball Pass

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution, and upgraded your player by +11 OVRs!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.