FC 24: Team of the Year Icons Team 2 Out Now

More insane legends of the game!

Team of the Year is in full swing and EA has dropped a second team of Icons into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The latest promo has taken over Ultimate Team players are frantically opening packs to try and get their hands on a TOTY player, whether that be from the Men’s, Women’s, or Icons teams.

With the newest set of TOTY Icons available now in packs, let’s check out all the players included in the drop!

A second squad of Team of the Year Icons is out now and dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 23 January at 6 pm GMT.

With Team 1 only lasting for five days, we could see another squad drop before the end of TOTY!

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Icons Team 2

These five players have been given insane upgrades to their already fantastic Icon items, and are all available in packs now!

We will go through each Team of the Year Icon, highlighting their best stats and talking you through their new TOTY Icon item, so let's check them out!

Mia Hamm (95 OVR)

Mia Hamm became one of the very first female Icons in Ultimate Team when FC 24 was released, and the USWNT star has an incredible card. EA has given Hamm a 95-rated striker card, the same rating as R9, and it looks incredible. The striker has 94 pace, 95 shooting, 88 passing, 94 dribbling, and 83 physical. EA has also given Hamm the Rapid PS+ and the Power Shot PS+, making for a lethal combination.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Icon Hamm

Rio Ferdinand (93 OVR)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand looks like one of, if not, the best defender in the game with this new Team of the Year Icon card. Ferdinand has been given a 93-rated TOTY Icon with 87 pace, 93 defending, and 90 physical, which seems quite impossible to get past. On top of that, he has two new PlayStyles+ which are the Slide Tackle and Anticipate PS+. He will be very dangerous next to Virgil van Dijk in defence.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Icon Ferdinand

Lothar Matthaus (93 OVR)

Lothar Matthaus is now 93-rated and this centre-midfield TOTY Icon card looks insane! The German is part of the 'Gullit Gang' and almost exceeds that with his incredible stats almost reaching 90+ in every area. Matthaus has 91 pace, 90 shooting, 91 passing, 84 dribbling, 93 defending, and 85 physical, as well as the Dead Ball and Power Shot PlayStyles+, so put him on every set piece possible for guaranteed goals.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Icon Matthaus

Philipp Lahm (92 OVR)

Onto another German now, and this time we have Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm, who has a ridiculously good RB card. Lahm is now 92-rated, with 92 pace, 87 passing, 87 dribbling, 92 defending, and 80 physical, and can also play in the CDM position, which is where many players prefer to play him. Lahm also has the Relentless PS+ and the Long Ball Pass PS+, so will be comfortable in midfield or at RB for an entire match.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Icon Lahm

Michael Essien (90 OVR)

The final player included in the Team of the Year Icons Team 2 is Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien who enjoyed an illustrious career with teams including, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. Essien's glory years were largely with Chelsea, and his stats from those days have been replicated, he has a 90 OVR card, with 87 pace, 77 shooting, 82 passing, 83 dribbling, 89 defending, and 90 physical. He also has the Aerial PS+ and the Jockey PS+.

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Icon Essien

Which of these insane TOTY Icons are you hoping to pack from Team 2?

