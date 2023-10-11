FC 24: Team of the Week 4 is out now with incredible players!

FC 24 has started off in fantastic fashion, with tons of content being released by EA on a daily basis.

We are a few weeks into the game cycle which is why we are already on Team of the Week 4, and it contains some incredible players! We have other Ultimate Team content too, including news on the Trailblazers promo, as well as the cheapest solutions for the latest SBCs, such as David Beckham, and Steven Bergwijn.

Team of the Week is out now, and EA hasn't held back on the players included in this promo. Let's take a look at who has received an inform in TOTW 4!

TOTW 4 is out in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Like with each Team of the Week in FC 24, EA compiles a list of 18 players who have performed extremely well over the weekend.

They then give upgrades from their original stats and put their 'inform' cards into packs available to everyone on FC 24 for the week, before a new TOTW comes around.

TOTW 4 consists of several players from top clubs including, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Tottenham, so let's see who is included in TOTW 4.

click to enlarge + 7 TOTW 4

Federico Valverde (89 OVR)

Real Madrid CM Federico Valverde was pivotal in their 4-0 win against Osasuna over the weekend, in a match where he assisted twice. The Uruguayan is already part of the Gullit Gang, with 80+ stats across the board, and that's been made even stronger thanks to his TOTW card. Undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the game.

click to enlarge + 7 Valverde TOTW 4

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87 OVR)

The Saudi League is a playground for players this year, and Milinkovic-Savic certainly won't be the last big name to receive an inform from there. The Serbian scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Al Akhdoud over the weekend and has a solid well-rounded card, but his pace is lacking.

click to enlarge + 7 Milinkovic-Savic TOTW 4

Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

Lukaku is a fantastic player on his day, especially when playing in Serie A. The Belgian striker bagged a brace in a 4-1 away win to Cagliari, and now has five goals in six games in the league this season. A much-needed pace upgrade could make Lukaku more usable in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 7 Lukaku TOTW 4

Kingsley Coman (86 OVR)

This TOTW inductee will be very much sought after by players in FC 24. Kingsley Coman is a pacey winger with great links to Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga, and French players. His two goals against Freiburg are why he is in TOTW 4, and we are here for it!

click to enlarge + 7 Coman TOTW 4

Raheem Sterling (85 OVR)

Raheem Sterling finally has a more usable card again, following an impressive performance for Chelsea against Burnley over the weekend. Sterling had insane UT cards when he was at Man City, but hasn't caught the eye much in recent years. His TOTW should be another that many people will be wanting, especially with his pace and dribbling nearing 90.

click to enlarge + 7 Sterling TOTW 4

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 85 OVR*

Aubameyang is the main star of TOTW this week, earning a huge +5 upgrade to his card. The Gabonese striker moved to Marseille in the summer and got a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Le Havre over the weekend. This TOTW card is a blast from the past, remembering some fantastic Aubameyang cards from previous Ultimate Teams.

click to enlarge + 7 Aubameyang TOTW 4

The remainder of the Team of the Week 4 players are:

Cristian Romero - 84 OVR

Olivier Giroud - 84 OVR

James Tavernier - 82 OVR

Scott McTominay - 82 OVR

Leicy Santos - 82 OVR

Denis Bouanga - 82 OVR

Louise Fleury - 82 OVR

Manuel Riemann - 81 OVR

Davinson Sanchez - 81 OVR

Teemu Pukki - 81 OVR

Darlin Yongwa - 80 OVR

Kevin Denkey - 80 OVR

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.