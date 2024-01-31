FC 24: TOTW 20 Out Now

Some great players included in this TOTW!

January has flown by, largely with the help of Team of the Year which is set to end this Friday, and a new Team of the Week is here!

Team of the Week 20 is out now, and EA has added 18 new players into packs, all with a new minimum of 85+ OVR!

Together we will go through the players included in TOTW 20, highlighting the three highest-rated players before listing the rest below, so let's check them out!

TOTW 20 Out Now

TOTW 20 is here and released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 31 January at 6 pm GMT.

Like each week, players will be available in packs for seven days, until TOTW 21 is released into packs replacing the 20th edition.

EA has changed the minimum rating threshold of TOTW items in this weeks Team of the Week, and all players are now at least an 85 OVR, which has increased by +2.

TOTW 20 Players

There are 18 new TOTW players available in packs now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and this is the best Team of the Week squad so far in 2024.

TOTW 20 is headlined by two female players, and each player featured has a great card thanks to the new rating threshold.

We will highlight the three highest-rated players in TOTW 20, before listing the rest below so let's take a look.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 92 OVR)

A fan favourite in FC 24 Ultimate Team, Norwegian winger Caroline Hansen features in her second Team of the Week, this time as a 92 OVR. The Barcelona star is also in packs as a Team of the Year item, so you have double the chance of packing her. Hansen scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Real Betis at the weekend, which is why she features in TOTW 20.

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal - 88 OVR)

Vivianne Miedema features in TOTW 20, after a long spell out with an ACL injury, the Dutch star has finally found the back of the net once again. Miedema scored in a 2-0 win against Liverpool over the weekend, and EA has given her an 88-rated CAM card, with fantastic shooting and dribbling stats to match!

Andy Diouf (RC Lens - 87 OVR)*

A new insane player has arrived, and RC Lens midfielder Andy Diouf has received a stacked TOTW card! A goal in a 2-0 win over Toulouse was enough for EA to give Diouf a huge +13 upgrade to his card, and Diouf now has an 87 OVR! Adding to the excitement with this player is the fact he is now part of the 'Gullit Gang,' with 80+ stats in all areas. Diouf has also been given the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+.

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 20:

Alistair Johnston (Celtic - 87 OVR)*

Oscar De Marcos (Athletic Bilbao - 87 OVR)

Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal - 87 OVR)*

Lucas Chevalier (LOSC Lille - 87 OVR)

Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP - 86 OVR)

Martin Terrier (Rennes - 86 OVR)

Deniz Undav (Stuttgart - 85 OVR)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan - 85 OVR)

Brian Brobbey (Ajax - 85 OVR)

Lars Unnerstall (FC Twente - 85 OVR)

Krzysztof Piatek (Basaksehir - 85 OVR)

Patrick Pflucke (KV Mechelen - 85 OVR)

Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta - 85 OVR)

Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund - 85 OVR)

Levent Mercan (Karagumruk - 85 OVR)

Comment below which player would you like to pack from TOTW 20?

