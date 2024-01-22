These players have a strong case to be included.

Please note that the EA FC 24 TOTW 19 lineup will be based on individual performances, meaning that goals and assists are not added together within the TOTW period. Additionally, please bear in mind that performances in domestic cup competitions will not be considered for TOTW selection criteria.

Only one player from each team can be included in a TOTW lineup. Players who were included in either of the last two TOTW line-ups are ineligible, as are players who are currently available in a UT promo.

Please keep in mind that this is just a prediction for EA FC 24 TOTW 19, and there is no guarantee that any of the players mentioned below will be included.

TOTW 19 will drop to FC 24 Ultimate Team on 24 January at 6 pm GMT. The players will have a week to claim the cards before TOTW 20 drops next Wednesday.

TOTW 19 Predictions

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW 19 Prediction

Here are the predictions for the FC 24 TOTW 19 Starting XI and Bench:

Starting XI

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW 19 Starting XI Prediction

Manuel Riemann – GK – 81 → 85

5 Saves & Clean Sheet / 1-0 win vs Stuttgart / 7.9 WhoScored match rating

The standout option this week is the German player, but we're not very confident in him as he only made five saves. Unfortunately, we couldn't find any other suitable options.

Gabriel – CB – 84 → 86

1 Goal & Clean Sheet / 5-0 win against Crystal Palace / 8.0 WhoScored match rating

The Brazilian player had a great game, scoring a goal and getting an assist (although his second goal was unfortunately deemed an own goal). He might get selected for TOTW 19.

Álex Grimaldo – LWB – 87 → 88

2 Assists / 3-2 win against RB Leipzig / 8.6 WhoScored match rating

Grimaldo, who got two assists including the crucial pass for the game-winning goal, played an important role in the Bundesliga title race.

Mitchell Weiser – RB → RWB – 77 → 83

1 Goal & Clean Sheet / 1-0 win against Bayern Munich / 8.6 WhoScored match rating

Mitchell Weiser was a key factor in Bayern Munich's loss this weekend, scoring the game-winning goal as a wingback.

Szymon Żurkowski – CM – 74 → 83

3 Goals / 3-0 win against Monza / 9.4 WhoScored match rating

The Polish midfielder scored a hattrick, making it highly likely he'll be included in TOTW 19.

Vincenzo Grifo – LM – 82 → 85

1 Goal & 1 Assist / 3-2 win against Hoffenheim / 8.6 WhoScored match rating

The Italian player contributed to Freiburg's win with two assists and a high match rating.

Ángel Di María – CF → RM – 83 → 86

1 Goal & 1 Assist / 2-0 win against Boavista / 8.9 WhoScored match rating

The Argentinian player had a hand in both of Benfica's goals against Boavista, making him a strong contender.

Lauren James – RW → CAM – 86 → 87

3 Goals / 3-1 win against Manchester United / 9.3 WhoScored match rating

The English attacker played in a No.10 role and scored a hattrick against her former club, making her a definite option for TOTW 19.

Diogo Jota – CF → RW – 85 → 86

2 Goals & 1 Assist / 4-0 win against Bournemouth / 9.9 WhoScored match rating

Although he started the game in the center, it was when he got moved out wide that Jota began to shine. The Portuguese forward scored twice and provided an assist as Liverpool dominated at the Vitality Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha – LW → ST – 85 → 86

2 Goals & 1 Assist / 5-1 win against Trabzonspor / 10 WhoScored match rating

The Ivorian player had a phenomenal game, contributing three goals and earning a perfect match rating according to WhoScored. He is undoubtedly a strong candidate for the Team of the Week.

Ferran Torres – LW – 82 → 85

3 Goals & 1 Assist / 4-2 win against Real Betis / 9.8 WhoScored match rating

The Spanish attacker scored a hat-trick and also provided an assist in the 90th minute, which ultimately secured the victory for his team.

Bench

click to enlarge + 3 TOTW 19 Bench Predictions

Ben Mee – CB – 79 → 84

1 Goal / 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest / 8.1 WhoScored match rating

Although Ivan Toney's return was the highlight of the game, Ben Mee was also exceptional. The defender scored a goal and was solid defensively at the back.

Wendell – LB – 76 → 83

2 Goals / 5-0 win against Moreirense / 8.7 WhoScored match rating

Wendell, playing at left-back, scored two goals as Porto thrashed Moreirense 5-0. Although Alan Varela had three goal contributions, it's rare for defenders to score, making Wendell's performance stand out.

Morris Schröter – RM – 66 → 83

2 Goals & 2 Assists / 4-1 win against Duisberg / N/A match rating

With the joint-most goal contributions of the week, Schröter is a likely choice for our FC 24 Team of the Week 19 predictions.

Donyell Malen – RM – 82 → 85

2 Goals / 4-0 win against Koln / 9.5 WhoScored match rating

The Dutchman was fantastic as Dortmund won 4-0 away from home. With two goals, Malen is certainly in contention for a spot in the Team of the Week.

Gennaro Tutino – ST – 68 → 83

3 Goals / 4-2 win against Venezia / 9.8 SofaScore match rating

The Serie B striker scored a hat-trick, making him a top contender for Team of the Week 19. We would be surprised if he doesn't make it.

Amalie Vangsgaard – ST → LW – 80 → 84

2 Goals & 1 Assist / 8-1 win against Bordeaux / 9.3 SofaScore match rating

The Danish attacker was outstanding as PSG Women destroyed Bordeaux. Vangsgaard had a hand in three of the eight goals, earning the highest match rating.

Artem Dovbyk – ST – 86 → 87

3 Goals / 4-1 win against Sevilla / 9.5 WhoScored match rating

The Ukrainian player scored a hat-trick as Girona continued their historical LaLiga run. Savio was also great, but we couldn't ignore the three goals.

