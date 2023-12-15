FC 24: TOTGS Luis Alberto Objectives Guide

A FREE TOTGS card!

The Team of the Group Stages promo is out, and EA has dropped some insane players into packs!

On top of that, there are SBCs, and Evolutions available in Ultimate Team, and even a brand-new TOTGS objective, where you can add a card to your squad for FREE!

Together we will go through the complete guide so that you can add TOTGS Luis Alberto to your Ultimate Team.

TOTGS Alberto Objectives guide

EA has just released a brand-new set of objectives for Ultimate Team players, giving Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto a Team of the Group Stages special card.

click to enlarge + 3 TOTGS Luis Alberto

Players can complete challenges in Ultimate Team to add the new 89-rated Luis Alberto to their team for FREE!

Along with his 89 rating, Alberto has been given some fantastic stats including 90 passing, 90 dribbling, 85 shooting, and 81 pace!

Despite only contributing to one assist in the UEFA Champions League group stages, Alberto was a key component in a strong midfield for Lazio, who made it to the knockouts with Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord, and Celtic in their group.

The Spaniard best links with Road to the Knockouts Pedro, whom he has perfect chemistry with and Centurions Felipe Anderson is another teammate who he links well with.

Now that you know what player you will be able to obtain for FREE, let's take a look at the Team of the Group Stage Luis Alberton objectives.

The Magician

Requirements:

Score and Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty using a player from Serie A.

Rewards:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 The Magician

Spanish Finesse

Requirements:

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty with a Finesse shot using a Spanish player.

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Midfield Presence

Requirements:

Concede 1 or fewer goals per match in 3 separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 8

Requirements:

Win 8 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11.

Rewards:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Win 8

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges in this objective, you will have a bunch of packs, plus a brand-new 89-rated TOTGS Luis Alberto to add to your Ultimate Team all for FREE!

FC 24 Makes Impressive Comeback | How to complete Dynasties Kluivert SBC | Title Update 6 Patch Notes | Two Major Issues FC 24 Holiday Update Doesn’t Fix | Midfield Dynasty Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Promo Out Now

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.