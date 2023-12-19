FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Grifo SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Group Stage promo is almost over, but EA has blessed players with another Squad Building Challenge to get stuck into.
Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team for all players to complete after he shone in the Europa League with his club.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to the TOTGS Grifo SBC, so let's dive into it.
TOTGS Grifo SBC cheapest solutions
There is a brand-new SBC available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA giving Vincenzo Grifo an 86-rated Team of the Group Stage card, following his displays in the Europa League with Freiburg.
The Italian winger was tremendous in the Europa League group stages as Freiburg took on, West Ham United, Olympiacos, and Backa Topola.
Grifo scored goals and grabbed two assists in the six matches in the competition, and EA has replicated his abilities via his stats, which include 91 pace, 87 dribbling, 86 passing, and 84 shooting!
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Team of the Group Stage Vincenzo Grifo SBC!
Vincenzo Grifo
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Players with Min. 87 OVR: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squad to this SBC, you will be able to add 86-rated TOTGS Grifo to your Ultimate Team.
This SBC will set you back around 27.4k coins, and Grifo has some great links to other fantastic cards such as Road to the Knockouts Sildillia, as well as players from Italy and the Bundesliga.
