FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Di Lorenzo SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Group Stage promo is out now, and it includes some insane players all available in packs!

This promo celebrates the best performers in the group stages of the European competitions, Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, and EA has just dropped a new SBC too!

Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been given a TOTGS SBC, and he is now available for all players to complete, so let's take a look at the cheapest way to complete it.

TOTGS Di Lorenzo SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is now available for all players.

TOTGS Di Lorenzo

The Italian defender has been given an 87-rated TOTGS card for his displays in the UEFA Champions League, which saw Napoli finish second in a tough group with Real Madrid, Braga, and Union Berlin.

Di Lorenzo grabbed a goal and an assist in the group stages from full-back, scoring in a 2-1 win against Braga, and providing a goal as Napoli were beaten by table toppers Real Madrid.

EA has given Di Lorenzo some fantastic stats on his card, including 90 pace, 84 defending, 84 physical, and 81 dribbling!

Now that you know what Di Lorenzo's new special card is all about, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for his Team of the Group Stage SBC, so that you can add Di Lorenzo to your Ultimate Team.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Italy

Reward:

Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Once submitted, you will have a few new packs to open, plus the brand-new 87-rated TOTGS Di Lorenzo to add to your Ultimate Team.

This Squad Building Challenge will set you back around 54k coins!

