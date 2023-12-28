FC 24: Highest Rated Evolutions Revealed

These cards are insane!

Although the festive period is coming to an end, FC 24 players still have the chance to enjoy plenty of Winter Wildcard content in Ultimate Team, with the promo officially concluding on 5 January.

In addition to the weekly drop of new promos, several SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions continue to emerge, with even more on the way.

Speaking of Evolutions, the newly introduced feature appears to have been a big hit among players as they look to improve their squad, and the top six highest-rated Evolution cards in Ultimate Team have now been revealed!

Top six highest-rated Evolutions

For those of you who may not be familiar, Evolutions is a new feature in FC 24 Ultimate Team which allows players to improve the statistics and OVRs of certain cards they possess.

Attributes including pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, physical, and defending can all be upgraded by completing objectives focused on that specific skill area.

Evolutions can also see players learn new positions, so if your squad ever finds itself lacking quality or numbers in attack, a midfielder could transform into a pacey and tricky winger, for example.

Just like promos, SBCs, and objectives, new Evolutions are added to FC 24 Ultimate Team on a regular basis, meaning there are always different ways of developing your players regardless of their position.

Having been out for over three months, FC 24 has seen plenty of impressive Evolution cards emerge, but FifaTradingRomania has now revealed the top six highest-rated Evolutions in Ultimate Team.

By completing a combination of different Evolutions, here are the top six highest-rated cards that have been available to achieve so far:

Lisann Kaut - 96 OVR

Hayley Lauder - 95 OVR

Lucas Rosa - 95 OVR

Diego Pampin - 94 OVR

Manu Sanchez - 94 OVR

Jill Aguilera - 94 OVR

What's been your best Evolutions card so far? Let us know!

