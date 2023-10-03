The biggest GOALSCORING threats in Ultimate Team!

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is here and with players on the game now for almost two weeks, we have loads of exciting stats to share with you!

We have plenty of guides on Ultimate Team like how to defend in EA FC 24, as well as tons of Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up, so be sure to check them out.

Without further ado let's take a look at the players in Ultimate team with the highest goal-per-game ratio!

Goal per game ratio in FC 24

The goal-per-game ratio is a hidden stat in FC 24 that showcases the average amount of goals scored per game. This stat is brought to us by @FUTBIN and it only includes cards that have been played over 100k times in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The higher the goal-per-game ratio the more clinical the player is in the game giving you even more of a reason to purchase these players in Ultimate Team if you can afford them!

Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

Goals per Game Ratio: 1.6

Now what type of list would this be if Haaland wasn't at the top of the list? The only surprising part about this is that there are people who can actually afford Haaland in FC 24 already! Other than this, we could all expect to see Haaland with the highest goal-per-game ratio in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 3

Cristiano Ronaldo (86 OVR)

Goals per Game Ratio: 1.55

He may have received a big downgrade in FC 24 however, he still remains one of the best strikers in the game with 88 shooting! Ronaldo will always be up there with the best, even when he is declining.

Alex Morgan (89 OVR)

Goals per Game Ratio: 1.53

Officially the best women's striker in FC 24 Ultimate Team? Well, she has some competition from Katoto but Morgan is definitely up there amongst the greats! With a whopping 89 shooting, it is no surprise that her goal-per-game ratio is so high!

click to enlarge + 3

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (88 OVR)

Goals per Game Ratio: 1.52

Katoto is just 17k coins in Ultimate Team but is one of the most used and scored with players in the game! At 88-rated she is one of the best strikers in the game despite only being 17k with 88 shooting she is clinical in front of goal!

Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

Loading...

Goals per Game Ratio: 1.52

Tied with Katoto on goals per game ratio, Osimhen is a top striker in the game with pace, dribbling and physicality all matching his amazing shooting stats!

click to enlarge + 3

Are you surprised by this top five list? No Mbappe, Harry Kane, or even Messi!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to 'BOOKMARK' RealSport101.